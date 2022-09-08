MARYVILLE, Mo. — Over the Labor Day weekend one Maryville High School alum performed in front of thousands of people before a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.
McKenna Liles who graduated in 2021, opened the game by singing a capella, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” At the beginning of the year, she submitted a video audition to the Royals Fans Got Talent competition, which is now in its 13th year of providing an opportunity for singers, and was selected for the Labor Day performance.
“I’m incredibly honored and beyond grateful that I had this opportunity,” Liles told The Forum. “I would not be anywhere near where I am today without the love and support from family, friends, teachers and the community.”
Singing and performing are not new to Liles who spent a good portion of her high school career and time with Maryville Young Players on the stage in musical productions including as Belle in “wwBeauty and the Beast” and singing with Spectrum Show Choir.
Music has always been important to Liles, who said in 2021 that it “has brought me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow.”
During the performance, Liles was out of her comfort zone she said, but offered a quote that kept her motivated: “If you can’t fight the fear … do it scared.”
“I was definitely nervous,” she wrote in an email. “Glad you couldn’t notice!”
Liles received numerous scholarships during her senior year to help with her goal of studying music therapy at the University of Kansas to help patients of all ages relearn occupational tasks, and maintain positive mental health and cognitive skills through music.