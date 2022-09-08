MARYVILLE, Mo. — Over the Labor Day weekend one Maryville High School alum performed in front of thousands of people before a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.

McKenna Liles who graduated in 2021, opened the game by singing a capella, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” At the beginning of the year, she submitted a video audition to the Royals Fans Got Talent competition, which is now in its 13th year of providing an opportunity for singers, and was selected for the Labor Day performance.

