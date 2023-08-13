8-10-23 MPL SRP

James and Robert McKim hold their prizes earned from completing the challenge.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With 274 kids and 110 adults signed up, the Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program saw its highest level of program participation in the last five years.

According to a news release, more than 7,000 children’s and young adult books, and nearly 6,000 adult books were checked out from the library between June and July.

