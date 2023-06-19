MPL Green Mile

Copies of “The Green Mile” are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis for the Stephen King Adult Summer Book Club at the Maryville Public Library.

 SUBMITTED BY MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s next adult program is geared toward book lovers: Stephen King’s Adult Summer Book Club.

The club will start with reading “The Green Mile.” Adults can now register for free and borrow a copy of the book by stopping by the front desk at the library. Participants must have an active library card to borrow a copy. Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant, said the library has 20 copies that are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags