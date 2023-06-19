MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s next adult program is geared toward book lovers: Stephen King’s Adult Summer Book Club.
The club will start with reading “The Green Mile.” Adults can now register for free and borrow a copy of the book by stopping by the front desk at the library. Participants must have an active library card to borrow a copy. Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant, said the library has 20 copies that are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The first meeting is set for June 29 at 1 p.m. in the library basement for book discussion. Optionally, participants can also stay for the movie showing of “The Green Mile,” including refreshments, at 2 p.m.
The book club coincides with the Adult Summer Reading Program, but does not replace it, Arvidson said in an email. Adults participating in both programs can log this book toward meeting their summer reading goal of four books. Registration for the Adult Summer Reading Program is also open for current library cardholders at the front desk.