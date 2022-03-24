HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education held a special meeting on Saturday to discuss and respond to a letter to the editor written by board member Jerime Bix published in the Sheridan Express newspaper last week.
In the lengthy letter — which ran as an ad in the March 24 edition of The Forum — Bix outlined his opposition to Proposition Progress for Kids (PFK) and encouraged voters to vote against it on April 5.
In the first paragraph of the letter, Bix makes it clear that the letter reflects only his own “opinions as a taxpayer, and I do not speak for any other board member.”
At the heart of his opposition, Bix’s letter says, is the $12 million the district is set to receive in wind farm tax revenue over the same 18-year period as the board estimates it will take to pay off the $2.65 million bond issue.
“Our school is in a good financial state to manage future projects and improvements, having almost $1.8 million in reserve and this amount continuing to grow,” Bix said in his letter. “For projects such as a new preschool building, utilizing a portion of our reserve, coupled with windmill funding over the next couple of years, would allow us to easily meet our expenses without taxing our community. It seems very irresponsible of me to ask our community for $2.65 million when we will receive five times that from the windmill project.”
In his letter, Bix also said that the wind farm tax revenue is “new money and not part of our original budget for the school district.”
However, in a statement issued by the board after Saturday’s special meeting — Bix was the only board member not to sign the document — the six other board members accused Bix of including “numerous factual inaccuracies” in his letter. The claim was apparently taking aim at Bix’s characterization of the wind farm revenue as “new money” and his assertion that the “current bond is due to expire, which will give you, a taxpayer, a reduction of that $.59 valuation on every $100 of your assessed property while at the same time, not hurting the school budget.”
The current bond is set to expire, but not until March 1, 2024.
The board’s statement also pointed out that the wind farm tax money has already been put to use “to pay deferred maintenance, to increase staff salaries, update technology, expand educational programs such as adding drones and robotics, (to) increase career technical education opportunities and to add to the district’s reserves.”
At a town hall meeting held about the bond issue on March 16, Superintendent Chris Turpin said that moving forward, he plans for those funds to go toward paying for textbooks, purchasing smart boards, building an exterior corridor attached to the high school agriculture room, heating and cooling expenses, new doors with locks, parking lot sealing, new lockers, upgraded playground equipment, windows and elementary school roofing.
“By doing the bond, it frees up other monies to do other projects that are smaller, that we can pay off immediately,” Turpin said.
Turpin said the district’s budget was tight before the wind turbine money, so he believes the district should not use the wind turbine money instead of the bond levy.
Additionally, Turpin said that an infusion of federal money has allowed the district to do things it normally wouldn’t have been able to do. In this year’s budget, about 12 percent has come from federal COVID relief funds, he said.
“But when those funds do go away, then we as a district will be going back to 5-6 percent from the feds, and the local community and the taxes will have to pick up the other costs,” Turpin said.
About 47 percent of this year’s budget will be paid for by taxes.