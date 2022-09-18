This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Rachel Davidson, left, works with instructor Terry Long, right, at belaying, a technique used to keep a climbing partner from falling in case of a slip in 2019. The Leadership Northwest Missouri class used the climbing opportunity at MOERA Outdoor Classroom in Maryville to improve communication, cooperation and trust.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri continues to offer opportunities to lead, connect and grow within the Northwest Missouri region and currently the organization is searching for the right men and women to fill its 2023 class, promising those who join an experience they’ll never forget.
According to a news release, the program involves a commitment of eight days over a seven-month period.
This program provides a localized experience, offering leadership training, education on hot topics in the region and access to a well-connected network of contacts.
The 2023 class will begin with a two-day retreat at Conception Abbey, Jan. 18 and 19, led by Tim Crowley, Ph.D., a national speaker on personal and professional development. Daylong monthly classes will follow in various communities throughout a 19-county region (Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Sullivan and Worth), with the class graduation scheduled for July 13, 2023.
“Leadership Northwest Missouri offers one of the most unique experiences for leaders in our region,” said Brooke McAtee, Ph.D., RN from Maryville. “Like many, I thought Leadership Northwest Missouri would be like other leadership conferences or retreats I have attended. I thought I would take a leap of faith because other leaders had informed me that the sessions were beneficial.
“I assumed my time in these sessions would be formed around lectures and thought-provoking questions with little fun or collaboration. However, my initial thoughts were dispelled on the first day. We laughed, and we learned about others’ strengths and weaknesses. And we learned traits that would make us not only good leaders in our profession but good leaders in our communities.
She noted her class had fun at each monthly meeting discussing personal and professional challenges and addressing strategies to aid each other in their roles.
“While we addressed personal and professional challenges, we were also allowed to understand the strengths and challenges of various northwest (Missouri) counties,” she said. “The skills and relationships we have built through our course sessions together will impact all of us.”
Class participants will come away with a new outlook on the workplace, enhanced leadership skills, hands-on team building exercises, communication and motivational skills and more, according to a news release. To create an effective experience, Leadership Northwest Missouri will limit the number of class participants. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. Contact Deb Powers for more information at debdpowers@gmail.com. An application is available to download at: leadershipnorthwestmissouri.org/program-information.
“Leadership Northwest Missouri is more than leadership classes and networking,” said Kendra Pickering,” RDN, LDN from Sheridan in Worth County. “It’s a place to grow as a whole person (personally, professionally, emotionally, etc.).”