9-15 LNWMO 1.jpg
Buy Now

Rachel Davidson, left, works with instructor Terry Long, right, at belaying, a technique used to keep a climbing partner from falling in case of a slip in 2019. The Leadership Northwest Missouri class used the climbing opportunity at MOERA Outdoor Classroom in Maryville to improve communication, cooperation and trust.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri continues to offer opportunities to lead, connect and grow within the Northwest Missouri region and currently the organization is searching for the right men and women to fill its 2023 class, promising those who join an experience they’ll never forget.

According to a news release, the program involves a commitment of eight days over a seven-month period.

9-15 LNWMO QR code.psd
Buy Now
9-15 LNWMO.jpg
Buy Now

Leadership Northwest Missouri class members climb at MOERA in 2021.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags