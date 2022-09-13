MARYVILLE, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri announced the organization recently received two charitable gifts.
One of the gifts came from The Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust, US Bank, N.A. Trustee, in the amount of $4,500. The other came from a private foundation donor in the amount of $7,000.
A press release from Leadership Northwest Missouri said the funds will greatly assist with sustaining the organization’s mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.
Alumni numbering 460 have benefited from Leadership Northwest Missouri, the organization said, in an effort to support effective leadership that will be vital to the future prosperity of northwest Missouri. Charitable donations help pay for the organization’s annual program presented to a new group of future regional leaders each year.
Courtney Jimenez, Assistant Vice President/Trust Officer, U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, presented checks to the Leadership Northwest Missouri Board of Directors.