HAMILTON, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2023 graduation celebration in Hamilton at the Hamilton United Methodist Church - Family Life Center.
According to a news release, the evening began with a welcome by emcee Courtney Jimenez, LNWMO board president and 2020 LNWMO alum. Marsha Martin, Class of 2022, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. RaCail King and Kelsi Meyer, members of the Class of 2023, reflected on their class year, sharing memorable moments followed by a class video presentation created by Jenna Keyes, Class of 2023.
Guest Speaker Tim Crowley shared uplifting leadership thoughts to all in attendance. Deborah Borchers, board treasurer and 2012 LNWMO alum, thanked all program sponsors.
Jennifer Jarvis, board president-elect and 2021 LNWMO alum, recognized retiring board members: Deborah Borchers, St. Joseph; Courtney Jimenez, St. Joseph; and Randy Mendenhall, Oregon. The organization welcomed new board members Marcie Cutsinger, Trenton; Kasi Norris, St. Joseph; Cole Soptic, Trenton; Jackie Spainhower, Grant City; and Carrie Watkins, Savannah.
Melissa Birdsell, general board member and 2017 LNWMO alum, presented the Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for 2023 to Carrie Watkins, community engagement director at Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, where she also serves as a forensic interviewer and as multi-disciplinary team coordinator. Watkins has worked to bring teams together to benefit children and families all over northwest Missouri, the news release stated. Wakins’ role is to coordinate team investigative efforts in cases of child abuse and neglect in a nine-county coverage area. Her ultimate goal is to make sure each team functions to the best of its ability so that child abuse cases can have the best outcomes for kids. She is also a member of the LNWMO Class of 2023.
The Leadership Northwest Missouri Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Deb Powers for her service to Leadership Northwest Missouri as executive director for a combined 14 years. Powers is retiring in December and the new executive director was introduced at graduation, Kendra Pickering, Nodaway County and LNWMO alum from the Class of 2022.