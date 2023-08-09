LNWMO Class of 2023

The Leadership Northwest Missouri Class of 2023 graduated last month at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

HAMILTON, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2023 graduation celebration in Hamilton at the Hamilton United Methodist Church - Family Life Center.

According to a news release, the evening began with a welcome by emcee Courtney Jimenez, LNWMO board president and 2020 LNWMO alum. Marsha Martin, Class of 2022, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. RaCail King and Kelsi Meyer, members of the Class of 2023, reflected on their class year, sharing memorable moments followed by a class video presentation created by Jenna Keyes, Class of 2023.

LNWMO Carrie Watkins

Carrie Watkins

Savannah, Missouri

Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award Recipient
