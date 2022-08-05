8-4 Leadership NWMO Graduates 1.jpg

The 2022 Leadership Northwest Missouri class, titled “Moving Forward,” recently graduated at the AV Spillman Event Center in Jamesport, Missouri. Graduates include Amy Alexander, Abbie Backes, Matt Barry, Meggan Brown, Amy Ford, Kelli Hagey, Brittany Higgins, Jeremy Jackson, Marsha Martin, Brooke McAtee, Kasi Norris, Joni Oaks, Kendra Pickering, Curtis Prussman, Scott Sharp, Jim Skipper, Marissa Spillman, Ashton Vandivert, Corinne Watts and Brett White.

 JAMESPORT, Mo.

JAMESPORT, Mo. — Twenty members of the 2022 Leadership Northwest Missouri class, titled “Moving Forward,” recently graduated at the AV Spillman Event Center in Jamesport, Missouri.

Rachel Davidson, Leadership Northwest Missouri board president, presented each graduate with a plaque for completing the program, a news release stated.

8-4 Leadership NWMO Graduates 2.jpg

Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force in Maryville, received the 2022 Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for her role in securing funding to protect and advocate for children in northwest Missouri.
