Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force in Maryville, received the 2022 Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for her role in securing funding to protect and advocate for children in northwest Missouri.
JAMESPORT, Mo. — Twenty members of the 2022 Leadership Northwest Missouri class, titled “Moving Forward,” recently graduated at the AV Spillman Event Center in Jamesport, Missouri.
Rachel Davidson, Leadership Northwest Missouri board president, presented each graduate with a plaque for completing the program, a news release stated.
Graduates and their counties include: Nodaway County: Kelli Hagey, Marsha Martin, Brooke McAtee and Brett White; Atchison County: Amy Alexander; Buchanan County: Kasi Norris; Carroll County: Abbie Backes and Brittany Higgins; Clay County: Matt Barry; DeKalb County: Amy Ford; Gentry County: Marissa Spillman; Grundy County: Scott Sharp; Harrison County: Ashton Vandivert; Holt County: Jeremy Jackson and Curtis Prussman; Livingston County: Jim Skipper and Corinne Watts; Sullivan County: Joni Oaks; Worth County: Meggan Brown and Kendra Pickering.
This year’s program began with a welcome from emcee Davidson, herself a 2019 LNWMO alumna and current board president. Marsha Martin, a member of the 2022 class, said a blessing prior to dinner.
Graduates Brooke McAtee and Kendra Pickering shared memories from the 2022 LNWMO class. Following this reflection, a video presentation created by graduate Brittany Higgins was shown and Tim Crowley gave a leadership speech to the attendees.
A press release mentioned that Randy Mendenhall, board finance member and 2020 LNWMO alumnus, thanked all program supporters, including program sponsors-affiliate: Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri; platinum: BTC Bank; gold: Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri; silver: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Farmers State Bank, Hedrick Medical Center/Wright Memorial Hospital, Mosaic Health System and Northwest Missouri State University; bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Commerce Bank St. Joseph, Nodaway Valley Bank and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Davidson presented the 2022 Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award to Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force in Maryville. According to a news release, Cochenour, her husband and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office wrote a grant to secure funding after seeing a need in northwest Missouri to protect and advocate for children. Cochenour secured overwhelming support from the Nodaway County commissioners to provide a physical location for the task force and recently opened the doors to the new center.
Within her role, Cochenour meets with victims as a forensic interviewer, works directly with school districts and their communities to reduce violence, partners with local community organizations and agencies to serve children and families, educates the community on prevention and protecting children from sexual abuse and provides regional school districts with trainings for staff and students in grades 6-12 on sexual abuse prevention and active bystanding. Cochenour is an alumna of the 2019 LNWMO class.
This year’s graduation planning committee consisted of 2021 LNWMO alumni Katelyn Addison, Marcia Cox, Lesley Delaney, Jake Forsythe, Shane Lynch and Jenna Stevens.
Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program aimed at building community leaders through networking and training, the release noted. Participants come from a 19-county area.