CAMERON, Mo. — Nineteen participants of the 2021 Leadership Northwest Missouri program graduated during a ceremony held at the Cameron Community Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Graduates and their counties include: Nodaway County: Brooke Byland, Samantha Cole, Heather Shumake, and Mike Stolte; Andrew County: Jennifer Jarvis; Buchanan County: Megan Atha and Becky Kendrick; Carroll County: Lesley Delaney and Kate Lyons; Clinton County: Jake Forsythe; Gentry County: Tammy Sparks; Grundy County: Melissa King, Shane Lynch and Jenna Stevens; Harrison County: Katelyn Addison; Holt County: David Lucas; Livingston County: Kyle Pittman; Mercer County: Tiffany Berndt and Marcia Cox.
This year's ceremony began with a welcome from Julie Robertson, master of ceremonies, chair of the Graduation Planning Committee and 2020 LNWMO alumna. Tim Wymes, 2020 LNWMO alumnus, said a blessing prior to dinner.
Graduates Katelyn Addison and Tammy Sparks shared memories from the class year. Following this reflection, graduate Jenna Stevens presented a video and Tim Crowley provided inspirational leadership thoughts to attendees.
Brenda Williams, board finance member and 2007 LNWMO alumna, presented a token of appreciation to program sponsors affiliate Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. Williams acknowledged LNWMO’s appreciation of its supporters: gold: BTC Bank; silver: Farmers State Bank and Northwest Missouri State University; bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Gower Area Chamber of Commerce, Hedrick Medical Center, Mosaic Life Care, Nodaway Valley Bank and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
According to a news release, Brenda Williams presented the 2021 Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award to Steve Schieber, chief executive officer of the critical access region at Saint Luke’s Health System in Chillicothe, Missouri. Schieber is a 2001 LNWMO alumnus.
This award acknowledges Schieber’s professional successes, his mentorship of leaders and his involvement in community groups and projects. A press release noted, Schieber has also led multiple initiatives to enhance the services of Saint Luke’s Critical Access Region, which provides health care services to thousands of individuals in rural areas.
This year’s graduation ceremony saw the implementation of a new award, the Leadership Northwest Missouri Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Bob Bush, 2001 LNWMO alumnus, received this award for his efforts in creating LNWMO.
A news release stated, “(Bush) has always been a true catalyst for change and has left a big imprint on Northwest Missouri that will transcend for generations to come.”
Rachel Davidson, LNWMO board President and 2019 LNWMO alumna, recognized retiring board members at the ceremony: Ashlee Driskell, Tarkio, and Dr. Lindsay Oram, Trenton, alumni of LNWMO Class of 2018.
Incoming LNWMO board members include: Marcus Casady, Maryville; Heather Shumake, Burlington Junction; Jennifer Jarvis, Savannah; Julie Cobb, St. Joseph; and Dr. Kristen Alley, Galt.
Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program aimed at building leaders through networking and training, the release noted. Participants come from a 19-county region in northwest Missouri.
This year’s program ran from January through July. Through monthly sessions, it seeks to build leadership skills and discuss regional matters, including agriculture, health care, recreation and more. Sessions were held in Maryville, St. Joseph, Carrollton, Oregon and Trenton and using Zoom.
For additional information, contact Deb Powers, LNWMO executive director, at debdpowers@gmail.com.