ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri recently received a charitable gift from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $2,000.
“These funds will greatly assist with sustaining our mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences,” a news release from the organization said.
The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. The foundation strives to help lift up rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity and beyond. Its mission is “Advancing health care, education and strengthening communities, particularly in rural areas.”
Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information visit, leadershipnorthwestmissouri.org.