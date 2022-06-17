MARYVILLE, Mo. — As part of the program, each year’s Leadership Maryville class chooses a way to give back to the community.
Current leadership students, known as Class 35, chose to raise funds to purchase a new front sign for the New Nodaway Humane Society.
On June 9, Class 35 presented a check for $639 to the shelter. Money for the sign was raised at Paws at the Pub and a Pizza Ranch fundraiser night.
According to shelter manager Wendy Combs, the sign is something the shelter has needed for a while but never had the extra money to construct.
“Leadership Maryville’s donations definitely helped fund this project or at least made a huge dent in it,” she said.
With these funds, the shelter will work with local Eagle Scout Dylan Taylor to construct a new sign for its building.
Taylor, son of shelter board member Sara Taylor, approached the shelter regarding the project. In the past, another Eagle Scout built the shelter’s “catio.”
“It’s always an honor when organizations and kids want to get involved with us at the shelter and do projects,” Combs said. “Truly honored at their support and dedication to us.”
As the construction is Taylor’s Eagle Scout project, Combs said the shelter gave him ideas and suggestions, but it is allowing him to make the final decisions.
In past years, Leadership Maryville classes have completed various acts of community service, including picking up trash. The program is a seven-month course that educates individuals on leading and working within their community and Nodaway County.
“Leadership Maryville is all about learning more about our community, and stretching your own limits to how you lead,” said Amy Gessert, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce executive director, in an email to The Forum. “It’s a great opportunity for both up-and-coming leaders to build a network and seasoned leaders to sharpen their skills. Both types of leaders will leave the class with stronger ties to our community and more confidence and resources in building towards our shared future. I’m proud of this group for coming together and excited to see them continue to grow as leaders in our community.”
Leadership Maryville is currently looking for members for its next class. If interested, contact Amy Gessert at director@maryvillechamber.com for more information.