MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Strong & Strong law firm will close at the end of the year, according to a press release from the firm.
After decades of providing legal services to clients throughout northwest Missouri, John Baker and David Baird announced Friday that Strong & Strong, P.C. will be closing at the end of 2021.
“Since our primary focus has been estate planning, tax, probate proceedings and real estate transactions, we remain able to accept new clients, with all of our clients being assured that our legal work for them will be completed before we formally retire,” Baird said in the release.
Baker has been practicing with Strong & Strong since 1978, and Baird has practiced in northwest Missouri since 1978, joining Strong & Strong at the end of 2010. The firm was formerly Strong & Strong, with Frank H. Strong and Frank H. “Chip” Strong, Jr. as attorneys at the firm. Roger Prokes, Robert Sundell and the late Barry Anderson also practiced with the firm in prior years, the release stated.