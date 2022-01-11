MARYVILLE, Mo. — Regional Media, the new owners of KVVL 97.1 and KNIM 95.9/1580, announced a new format for KNIM radio that launched on Monday.
The I’M Country 95.9/1580 KNIM Real American Country format includes an all-new lineup of artists and daily shows, a news release said, featuring favorite artists from the 1980s to today such as Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean.
To kick off the new format will be the all-new morning show, The Breakfast Club with Don & Trish, weekdays from 6-10 a.m. The new show will have its first broadcast Wednesday at 6 a.m.
“I am very excited to be part of the Regional Media family and look forward to interacting with listeners through calls, numerous public events and in-studio visits,” said Don Burch, co-host of The Breakfast Club, in a statement. “I can’t wait to have a lot of fun with all of our listeners during their commute to work and helping them get their day started off on the right foot. I think everyone will love the direction with the new format for KNIM.”
In the press release, Regional Media called local radio in northwest Missouri “the lifeblood for thousands of consumers,” and said the key piece of that puzzle is local people.
“I am honored to be a part of the Regional Media family and to get the station even more involved with the community I love,” said Trisha Deen, co-host of The Breakfast Club, in a statement. “I can’t wait to get our listeners in the studio and get to know them even better.”
The new format on KNIM will also feature Shawn Parr’s Across the Country show from 2-6 p.m. each weekday. Parr takes his radio show on the road in his “PARR-V,” traveling coast-to-coast, interviewing and featuring up-and-coming artists, modern country celebrities and the “true legends” of country music, the news release stated.
Also joining the lineup is B-Dub Radio each weeknight and Saturday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight. B-Dub “brings the fun” with today’s biggest country hits, interactions with country’s established and rising superstars, and content centered around what everyone is talking about, the news release said.
In anticipation of the new format’s launch, Regional Media has been constructing new studio space, as well. The company said that I’M Country KNIM has been welcomed to the air with a new, state-of-the-art broadcast facility providing the highest audio quality possible. Elements of the programming lineup will be streamed online in high definition video, the company said, with details to come on its Facebook page with how to watch live.
The station officially changed hands from longtime owners Jim and Joyce Cronin to Regional Media on Jan. 1. The Cronins announced in October they had sold Nodaway Broadcasting, which operated KVVL and KNIM, after 25 years of ownership in order to retire.