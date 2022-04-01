MARYVILLE, Mo. — An Iowa man was arrested for kidnapping and assault last week at a local hotel and is now being held until trial at the Nodaway County Jail.
According to online court documents, John H. Fraley, 42, of Lenox, Iowa, has been charged with two felonies: first-degree domestic assault, a class A felony, and first-degree kidnapping, a class B felony, of his 78-year-old father.
At around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, Maryville Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Glidden received a request for assistance from the Taylor County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office in an abduction and physical assault investigation.
According to a probable cause statement, Fraley’s sister contacted Taylor County deputies saying that she had received two videos in which she could hear Fraley talking and making comments toward her while showing their father in an abused state. The sheriff’s office tracked Fraley’s cell phone to a location near the hotels on South Main Street in Maryville.
Glidden told The Forum that he and Maryville Police Detective Sgt. Adam James searched the area for a rental vehicle matching the description provided by the Iowa deputy. After finding it at the Bearcat Inn & Suites, the detectives verified the room rental with hotel staff and waited for the 11 a.m. checkout time.
“We did surveillance for a period of time,” Glidden said. “We decided it would be best to wait and see if they came out instead of trying to approach them in a hotel room.”
Just before 11:15 a.m. Fraley and his father exited the building, and the detectives approached in an unmarked police car with active emergency lights.
“It was a little dynamic there for a second,” he said.
According to the statement, Glidden used his body to separate Fraley from his father, and held Fraley at gunpoint while James and other officers on the scene took him into custody.
Glidden said during the arrest, Fraley, a 6-foot, 180-pound man, was “a little unruly,” and the department requested use of a vehicle with a partition from the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said the MPD has had partitions ordered for quite a while for its vehicles. The department received a grant for them, however, due to supply chain issues they have yet to arrive.
“We were able to get them separated and get the victim, the father, to get medical attention and the other one in custody … it was pretty uneventful in some ways,” Glidden said. “High anxiety, but it turned out well.”
Observing dried blood and physical injuries on the older man, Glidden called for an ambulance.
“I don’t know how you found me, but I am sure happy to see you,” the victim is reported as saying to Glidden. While walking to an ambulance, the victim saw “Maryville” on the side of a car, and said he didn’t know he was in Maryville. He was transported to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville for care.
In an initial statement taken by James at MMC-M, the injured man said he had been forced by Fraley to drive from Kansas, near Kansas City, while Fraley rode along. In his statement, Fraley’s father described repeated incidents of brutal assault and abuse during the trip, telling James that Fraley had punched him in the face several times, violently scratched his skin and bit him. When Fraley’s father made a wrong turn, Fraley punished him physically, he said.
The victim said he didn’t have access to his phone so there was no way he could call for help. He also stated that during the trip, Fraley held onto the set of keys used to operate the vehicle so they were only available when he was in the car. The older man said he wouldn’t physically be able to get away from his son on foot because Fraley is younger and faster.
Once they made it to the hotel Fraley forced his father to get into a tub of water, and put in Epsom salt and coffee, the father told police. Then Fraley cut oranges and put them on the victim’s wounds. According to the statement, the victim said his son briefly left the bathroom and it concerned him that if he didn’t get out of the tub Fraley would possibly do something worse to him while in the tub full of water.
An emergency room doctor told James that among other injuries, the victim had facial fractures around the area of his swollen-shut eye.
In the probable cause statement, James wrote that he reviewed the two videos sent to the victim’s daughter and could hear Fraley speaking, and the victim expressing to him that he was in pain and that Fraley was ripping the skin off his arms. The video showed the older man and his injuries. In comparing the victim’s injuries in the video to when he was contacted at the hospital, James wrote it was apparent he was further assaulted after the videos were captured.
Fraley said in his interview that his father was the aggressor during the car ride.
“I’m just glad that we were able to bring it to a resolution where the victim is still alive and got to go back to his family,” Glidden said.
Glidden told The Forum on Tuesday morning that the victim has been reunited with his family.
James said he’s glad they have a good working relationship with law enforcement across state lines. Because of that, this moved quickly to a positive resolution.
“I think it’s about as good an outcome as you could hope for,” Chief Christian said. “... At the end of the day you never really know how those (occurrences) are going to turn out. I think these two did an excellent job dealing with it with a bit of patience and then quick decision-making when it was time to go.”
The bulk of the charges against Fraley appear to be located in Maryville, Glidden said, and unless other charges are brought in another jurisdiction, Fraley will await trial in Nodaway County.
According to online court records, Fraley was denied bond and has a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice’s courtroom.
The range of punishment for a class A felony is imprisonment in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections for not less than 10 years and not to exceed 30 years, or life imprisonment.