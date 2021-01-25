BARNARD, Mo. — A Kansas City woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 71, just north of State Route M.
Hayli Nagiewicz, 19, of Kansas City, was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with moderate injuries after suffering moderate injuries when the vehicle she was driving northbound on Highway 71 went off the east side of the roadway.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nagiewicz over corrected and the 2006 Hyundai Sonata went back across the road where she over corrected again sending the vehicle off the east side of the highway where it slid in grass and overturned coming to rest on its top.
The Sonata was totaled according to the report and removed from the scene by Kizer Collision and Towing of Maryville.
Nagiewicz was wearing a seat belt.
Trooper A.M. Mapel was assisted on the scene by Trooper T.R. Hecker and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.