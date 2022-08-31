CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — A Kansas City man was arrested Tuesday night following a Nodaway County crash on Mint Road northwest of Conception Junction.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report Robert W. McNutt, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested and charged with felony resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender, exceeding a posted speed limit, failing to stop for a stop sign at an intersection, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, driving while license suspended, second or third offense, displaying or possessing plates of another, carrying no insurance and not wearing a seat belt.