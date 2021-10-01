MARYVILLE, Mo. — Presiding Judge Roger Prokes announced his retirement Friday, effective in November.
Prokes, the presiding judge of the 4th Circuit Court, will turn 70 on Nov. 10, the age at which judges in Missouri are legally required to retire. His last day will be Nov. 9, he said in a letter sent to state officials and local media.
“It has been a true joy, and honor, to serve the State of Missouri, the Judiciary, and, particularly, the fine people of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties,” Prokes said in his retirement letter. “I firmly believe that we are all put on earth to help each other. My time with the Court placed me in a special position to attempt to carry out that mission. I pray I was successful.”
The affable Prokes, who is known by his colleagues as approachable, diligent and quick to smile, has served as a judge in the 4th Circuit since 2001.
Last week, Prokes received the McMillian Judicial Excellence Award from the Missouri Bar, which is presented to judges who set an example of judicial excellence by leadership in the advancement of the administration of justice, prove outstanding public and community service to the people of the state of Missouri and are a person of the highest character, integrity and honor who inspires other members of the judiciary to similar purpose.