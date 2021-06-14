RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Jefferson C-123 high school student Malia Collins has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund.
Collins plans to study agricultural communications at the University of Missouri - Columbia in the fall.
In a press release, the company said Collins exemplifies the quality of students who are selected for Grow Ag Leaders scholarships.
“Bayer Fund is proud to sponsor the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program, helping hundreds of students to pursue higher education studies in the field of agriculture,” said Amy Simpson, community engagement senior representative for Bayer Fund, in a statement. “By supporting these students today, we are supporting the future leaders of our industry. Bayer Fund remains committed to improving Ag Education opportunities in rural communities.”
Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides over 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support students’ ag education.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.