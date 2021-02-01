CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education discussed COVID-19 mitigation measures at its regular meeting on Jan. 20, and decided to keep existing measures in place.
“It would be really easy right now from our perspective to think maybe we could open it up a little bit because we aren’t having problems,” said Superintendent Tim Jermain. “But that could change in a hurry.”
Elementary Principal Tyler Pedersen told the board that a “majority” of elementary school teachers supported keeping the existing measures — like social distancing, cohorts and mask-wearing — in order to ensure students stay in the classroom. Currently, all elementary students are in the classroom, none in distance learning because of quarantine.
Jermain said that teachers “really dread” having to return to teaching some students online while also teaching students in the classroom simultaneously.
“But I hope there’s sometime this year where we can return (to normal) a little bit, we can ease up a little bit,” Jermain said. “…I think it is important to kids that if we get things opened up and all of a sudden we get a bunch of kids quarantined, I don’t think our kids are going to like that. So it’s difficult to know what to do, and no one knows what to do. I mean, everybody’s in the same boat. And I’ll tell you, it’s been an extremely stressful year for teachers.”
However, that doesn’t mean the district isn’t coming up with creative ways to find some normalcy while complying with recommended protocols. Pedersen said that one of his favorite new days is “Mix-It-Up Mondays,” part of a new system that allows for some cohorts of students to mix with others during recess. Each day, different cohorts are allowed to share recess together, but on a strict time limit of less than 15 minutes every 48 hours for any one cohort. Previously, cohorts had recess separately.
“We’ve found that we have kindergartners who don’t know who the first graders are,” Jermain said of students not normally mixing with anyone outside the cohort, much less their class. “That’s kind of unheard of in our school, to be honest with you. … But that’s what this situation has created, where they don’t interact with each other. And, you know, we have some really small classes that, typically they’d go to recess and there’d be four classes together. And now they’re with their class and there’s only six of them.”
Limiting the cohorts to less than 15 minutes of interaction during recess every 48 hours prevents any student from being considered a close contact in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.
“Those kids are so excited,” Pedersen said. “I poked my head in there and they’re just flying around, they’re just loving it. … (Teachers) think it’s going well, and they thought it was something that the kids really enjoyed. It’s just kind of something we can do that we know isn’t going to create any actual contacts … if we had a positive.”
Bus grant
The district destroyed an old bus earlier this month as part of a grant program through the state funded by a federal settlement with car-maker Volkswagen.
Last year, the board approved the purchase of a 59-passenger bus for $87,988, with 60 percent of the cost — a little more than $52,000 — paid for through the grant. Jermain said the district received the payment this month as well.
Through the program, school districts can destroy older buses and use the grants to help purchase newer models that are more fuel-efficient.
It’s the second time the district has used the program to purchase a new school bus. In 2019, the school board approved the purchase of a 72-passenger bus through the same program.
Unlike many school districts in the area, Jefferson operates its own bus fleet and employs the drivers.
The grant program is funded by a federal settlement with Volkswagen over its cheating on emissions standards tests. The money was distributed to states, and Missouri elected to use part of the funding for a school bus replacement program.
Other Jefferson C-123 notes
- Prom is scheduled for March 27. Only attendees and a small number of staff will be allowed inside due to COVID-19 protocols. Pictures will be provided for parents who are interested.
- The board voted to extend the contract of Superintendent Jermain another year. Jermain’s contract remains part-time, a role he shifted to beginning this school year.