During the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education meeting on Aug. 19, the board took the following actions:
- The district’s assessed valuation increased from $15,734,237 last year to $16,189,287. The board approved the district tax rate at $6.3513 per $100 assessed valuation. $5.6013 will be put into the operating fund and $0.75 will be put into the debt service fund.
- Introduced new employees Joyce Moffat for fifth grade and Tilena Deen for K-12 music.
- Board members heard reports from High School Principal Tyler Pedersen and Elementary Principal Caden Farnan on activities, handbook changes and enrollment. The board voted 5-0 to approve the high school and elementary handbook changes.
- Superintendent Tim Jermain discussed potential building repairs.
- The board also approved the Special Ed Compliance Plan, preliminary bus routes, the 2023-2024 budget and the ACES contract.