CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — With input and assistance from community members and a professional muralist, one local alum is leaving her mark at Jefferson.
Over the summer, Claire Galbraith, a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School, spent more than 185 hours composing and creating a one-of-a-kind mural in the vestibule of her alma mater with the assistance of professional artist Kerry Stucky, of Kansas City.
Upon entry, it is impossible to miss the bright, colorful artwork depicting some of the history of not just the school, but the entire Tri-C area.
“I like that it encompasses all of our Tri-C community,” said Caden Farnan, Jefferson Elementary principal. “It pulls pieces of Conception, Conception Junction and Clyde. It encompasses all aspects of our community which makes up our school.”
Originally the idea of the Jefferson Foundation, a financial supporter of the district that started in 2008, the mural entitled “Paving the Road to Success” has been in the works for around five years, Marilyn Alstrom, president of the organization told The Forum by phone. The Foundation reached out to Galbraith to see if she was interested in the project and connected her with Stucky.
Superintendent Tim Jermain said that a lot of planning went into the mural. With many committee meetings held to gather input on specific details for the piece, there was a lot of information that Galbraith and Stucky had to find places to incorporate into the piece.
“We here at Jefferson already knew the talent possessed by Claire,” he said. “Now our community is a witness to that talent.
“The word passion comes to mind. It was clear that Claire was passionate about this project. Whether I talked to her early in the morning or late at night, it was easy to tell she enjoyed what she was doing. It is easy to see that Claire is passionate about what she does.”
Jermain was able to watch the mural progress over time.
“I know how much time and effort went into producing the final piece of work,” he said. “... The mural is amazing. Claire was able to capture the past linked to the present of Jefferson. Details throughout the mural connect viewers to past memories.”
Jermain noted that there are many small details throughout the mural for onlookers to discover. For example there are two frogs in it, a chrysalis, a snail, a mouse and much more to keep viewers’ interest piqued.
“They will also find themselves finding new details that they didn’t notice each day they pass by,” he said. “Some have already had fun trying to find them.”
Artists’ perspective
Galbraith said she’s never received an offer to do something this big. Currently in her second of two years at State Technical College of Missouri, she has been studying digital marketing and was excited but nervous to take on such a large piece that is so important to the community.
When she was told Stucky would be helping her, she felt quite a bit of relief.
“We really wanted to capture the community and the history,” Galbraith said. “Kerry and I both came up with sketches, and we quite literally smashed them together. It was a good mixture of both.”
Working with the time constraints of the impending student return, her own need to return to school and Stucky’s travel, the two sketched things out on tracing paper and used them to decide where pieces would be placed. Committee members would come in and provide input and that’s how it came to be. She said there were some very late additions which tested that timing, but overall it worked out well.
Stucky told The Forum by phone that she enjoyed the experience and that she felt “embraced by the community.”
She would come up two to three days at a time and was able to stay at Conception Abbey where she said she felt a peaceful solitude. She even stayed with a local family for a short time and really liked the experience.
Stucky said that everyone got to have their voice heard and most of it was included in the piece. Galbraith said even the last-minute additions of the first school in Conception Junction and Conception made it feel more complete.
“I think they make great additions,” Galbraith said. “It makes it feel more full. I’m glad we added them.”
Galbraith noted that her favorite part of the artwork is the little details placed throughout like the FFA clipboard, or a baseball bat.
“We wanted to make it so everybody who walks through here can connect with it,” she said. “... I think one thing that’s really big for me is connecting with people. And like, that’s something that I want to do forever, is be able to make connections with people. And I feel like that was something that really got pushed through this, you know?”
One example she used was the small detail just under the school, where a man who looks like President Abraham Lincoln is handing out a lollipop.
“So we have this (annual) parade and we call it the Lollipop Parade, because at the very end, kids come up to this playground and slide down the slide where they get a lollipop at the end,” she said, further explaining that at that point a man would provide each kid with a lollipop. Because he looked a bit like Lincoln, he began to dress like the former president. Now, that memory is painted into history.
“I think I could have done this without anybody knowing it was me (who painted the mural) and I would have been perfectly happy, because the amount of people that just walk in and (say), ‘Oh my gosh, look at this!’ and then tell me a story about this and that, I just love that,” Galbraith said.
Another of the small details she pointed out are the windows of the school bus that say “STATEBOUND.”
“Because that’s what we do when we go to state,” Galbraith said. “We write on the windows ... and then emotions flood back to you because you’re thinking about it, exactly as you remember them. Yeah, that’s what I love about connecting with people.”
Though she was quick to say she hopes people don’t think of her when the check out the mural, Galbraith said she has really enjoyed hearing and reading people’s reactions and comments to the piece on social media.
“I love the ones that are like ‘Wow! this means something to me,’” she said. “The amount of love that’s in this, that’s what I love.”
Galbraith was given a key to the school which allowed her to work at all hours of the day or night to make sure the piece was finished in time. Stucky said she would leave a task list to complete before her next trip and that Galbraith would always have them done.
“She was very teachable and competent,” Stucky said of Galbraith.
Galbraith said she learned a lot creating the mural and was able to pick up some techniques from Stucky, like using a specific plaster texture for the bricks, a stamp for creating parts of leaves and a “faux cream” which helped create shadows easier, but that mostly she “learned that I loved doing it.”
Galbraith graduates from State Tech this year and is excited, but she’s also nervous because she doesn’t have a set plan yet, she said. She hopes to get more opportunities like this one. She started a photography business and is currently working on a personal project for a client that may involve drawing, too.
“Someone just give me an offer,” she said, about doing another mural. “I’ll do it.”