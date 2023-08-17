IMG_2438.jpg
Buy Now

Jefferson alum Claire Galbraith stands in front of the mural she painted with help from Kansas City artist Kerry Stucky.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — With input and assistance from community members and a professional muralist, one local alum is leaving her mark at Jefferson.

Over the summer, Claire Galbraith, a 2022 graduate of Jefferson High School, spent more than 185 hours composing and creating a one-of-a-kind mural in the vestibule of her alma mater with the assistance of professional artist Kerry Stucky, of Kansas City.

IMG_2435.jpg
Buy Now

Artist Clarie Galbraith points to a piece of history included in her mural.
IMG_2461.jpg
Buy Now

The annual Lollipop Parade used to end with children receiving a lollipop from a local resident who looked like former president Abraham Lincoln, so he began dressing like him for the event.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags