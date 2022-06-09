SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University announced it has named former Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski as interim provost.
Jasinski will take over on July 1 for retiring Missouri State Provost Frank Einhellig, the university announced on Tuesday.
The press release outlined more than a placeholder role for Jasinski, who will oversee all academic deans. In addition to routine duties as provost like managing program reviews and approvals, accreditations and faculty affairs, Jasinski will also lead the university’s efforts to develop a plan to reduce expenses in academic affairs.
In a blog post, Missouri State President Clif Smart said the agreement with Jasinski is for one year, but the university has “the flexibility to extend the contract for an additional year if warranted.”
Jasinski will report directly to Smart, alongside Executive Vice President Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education in Missouri, who was named to the post in May that was to originally include the provost role. But in another blog post on May 24, Smart said that faculty raised objections to Mulligan overseeing academic affairs since she has never served as a professor. Instead, the university would pursue an interim provost.
After a messy breakup with Northwest that ended his 13-year tenure as president, Jasinski was available and quickly hired for the job.