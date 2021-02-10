MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski is a finalist to become president of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
According to a report in the Mankato Free Press on Tuesday, Jasinski, one of four finalists for the position, participated in a Zoom session with more than 100 faculty, staff and students Tuesday afternoon.
Jasinski reportedly said during the Zoom session that Northwest is in a “strong position to hand off the reins.”
“We have such a special culture at Northwest, one with a secret sauce, focused on student success and with an incredibly talented and dedicated staff and faculty,” Jasinski said in a statement to The Forum. “We are strategic, proud of our performance excellence and have strong footing moving forward. It is appropriate for me to explore new horizons at this time as I am quite optimistic about where Northwest is at in its life cycle. We continue to ‘bring it’ and disrupt from a position of strength. We are working as ‘Bearcats together’ in navigating toward the other side of the pandemic, realizing continued strong performance across the organization, delivering a refined strategic plan and bringing the Forever Green campaign to a spectacularly strong close. Our core competencies of being safe, trusted, invested and resourceful are hallmarks, and our brand is as strong as ever.
“Minnesota State, Mankato’s culture and focus on student success are similar, and the institution is primed for, as they say up north, ‘prodigious growth’ as it, too, enjoys strong performance and is known as a sector leader. This is but a step in the process and, whatever the outcome, Denise and I will continue our ongoing focus on uplifting Northwest and the communities we serve through a team-based environment. We’ll do so with unceasing energy, passion and integrity.”
Jasinski has served as president of Northwest since 2009.