RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commissioners toured the Jackson Township Fire Protection District headquarters last week, getting a firsthand look at improvements made through federal CARES Act funds.
The fire protection district received a grant of $37,960 in November, part of disbursements that the commission said were offered to each fire protection district in the county. In Ravenwood, the money, distributed by the county to aid local agencies in paying for upgrades that could be used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, was used to add on to the existing building, construct a new bathroom and purchase a heavy-duty washer and dryer.
The bathroom and addition to the building allows for access to a handicapped-accessible bathroom during an emergency response. Previously, there was no accessible restroom in the complex, which is a designated area for use during disasters and emergencies.
Bryan Sobotka, a volunteer firefighter with the township’s fire protection district, said the new washer and dryer are coming in “overwhelmingly handy.” The additions allow firefighters to wash their clothing gear, which before the installation of the new laundry equipment, could only be done at their homes if it was done at all.
The projects were completed quickly, within six weeks after the grant was approved in mid-November.
Sobotka said the additions helped move the district’s 10-year plan into more of a “3-5 year plan.”
The county distributed more than $2.5 million in CARES Act funds last year to aid local agencies and organizations in their COVID-19 responses.