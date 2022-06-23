MARYVILLE, Mo. — A 21-year-old Iowa woman was transported to a St. Joseph hospital after a crash occurred 2 miles north of town on U.S. Highway 71.
Jordyn M. Miller, 21, of Glenwood, Iowa, was taken with serious injuries by Nodaway County ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper A.A. Mapel’s report, the crash occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on U.S. Highway 71 north of Maryville when a 2017 Ford truck driven by Miller southbound struck another southbound vehicle, a 2016 Ram pickup, driven by Cory D. Money, 39, of Maryville.
The Ford struck with its left mirror, a vehicle or trailer being towed by the Ram, then went off the right side of the road, becoming airborne over a creek. The Ford struck the ground on its wheels and continued through a barbed wire fence and into a cornfield where it came to rest facing east. Both drivers are listed in the report as wearing seat belts.
The Ford was towed from the scene totaled by Shell Service Towing and Repair, of Maryville. The Ram was driven from the scene.
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville Police Department and Cpl. B.E. Maudlin assisted Trooper Mapel at the scene.