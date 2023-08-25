Wreck report art

CLEARMONT, Mo. — An Iowa woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in a crash that totaled two vehicles.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brances A. Baughman, 51, of Bradyville, Iowa, was transported by Nodaway County ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash that occured at 10:11 a.m on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

