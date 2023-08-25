CLEARMONT, Mo. — An Iowa woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in a crash that totaled two vehicles.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brances A. Baughman, 51, of Bradyville, Iowa, was transported by Nodaway County ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash that occured at 10:11 a.m on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The report notes that the crash occurred as a northbound 1999 Ford F-350 driven by Judith A. Blay, 77, of Villisca, Iowa, attempted to make a left turn off of U.S. Highway 71 onto Second Street when it turned into the path of a 2012 GMC Terrain, driven by Baughman. The GMC struck the rear passenger side of the F-350, which came to rest on its wheels off the west side of Highway 71 in a private parking lot. The GMC came to rest on its wheels facing south.
Both women were noted as wearing seatbelts.
Trooper T.R. Hecker was assisted at the scene by Nodaway County Sheriffs Office and CVO J.W. Rhoades.