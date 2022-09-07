GRAHAM, Mo. — A 19-year-old Iowa man suffered moderate injuries when the dump truck he was driving overturned on Tuesday afternoon about 7 miles southeast of Graham.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Hunter L. Reid, 19, of Bedford, Iowa, was attempting to brake while approaching an intersection westbound on 390th Street when the air brakes failed on the 1980 GMC Brigadier he was driving. When Reid attempted to make a left turn, the vehicle overturned onto its passenger side and slid to rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.