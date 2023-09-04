ELMO, Mo. — An 18-year-old Iowa man was pronounced dead at a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday, Sept. 3.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of State Route C and Railroad Street in Elmo.
Trooper T.R. Hecker's report explains that the crash happened as a Honda Motorcycle driven by Seger V. Mace, 18, of Coin, Iowa, and a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Darrin E. Harvey, 54, of Elmo, approached the intersection of Route C and Railroad Street. The truck was westbound on Route C when it attempted to avoid the northbound motorcycle which had failed to yield. The truck ran off the roadway and began to skid. The Honda motorcycle began to skid, overturned and struck the truck's towed unit.
The motorcycle came to rest on its right side with the rider ejected in the roadway. The truck came to a controlled stop in the roadway.
Mace was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m. at Clarinda Regional Medical Center by Dr. Cris Morrow, according to the report.
Trooper Hecker was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.