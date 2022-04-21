The Forum’s focus in requesting records related to the two decisions made by the district was not on the merits of the final outcomes, like whether the musical should have been postponed at all or whether the lease and sale of the land to The Fields was the best one for the district. Instead, the aim was to explain the processes that led to those outcomes, especially the communication practices among and outside of school board members.
Through the records related to the musical’s postponement, a more specific goal was to finally give a full public explanation about how the decision was made, what aspects of the play the district had found objectionable, what it asked to change and why.
Regarding the land lease and sale, the goal was to explain why the district had used an unusual process that resulted in the district’s preferred partner essentially reserving the right to purchase public land while being allowed to make money from it until the partner had enough to buy the land outright. Moreover, The Forum aimed to learn whether the district had seriously pursued any other options that may have resulted in more immediate benefits and fewer risks for taxpayers.
The answers about both decisions seemed to indicate that school board members overall did not place a high value on transparency during decision-making or accountability for those decisions after making them, and were enabled by a superintendent who said she made purposeful decisions designed to minimize criticism to both herself and the board.
During the ensuing four-month investigation, school district officials not only continued to exhibit the same preferences for secrecy and silence in an attempt to avoid public scrutiny, but appeared unprepared to effectively respond to that scrutiny when it came.
The district apparently had no mechanism in place to properly retain school board email records, and by the district’s own reckoning, several school board members remain in violation of state law.
Additionally, a strict and selective adherence to a board policy about public communication operated as a self-imposed gag order for some board members who ultimately did not address questions about the district’s decision-making processes.
And when the board did speak, it was in one muddled, short statement that included a blatant lie.
‘The public would be surprised’
After the postponement of “Legally Blonde The Musical” in November, district officials offered little in the way of details offered little publicly in the way of details — saying only that some content in the musical didn’t meet the standard the school demanded of its curriculum.
Most attempts at emailing school board members for more information by community members, parents and students went unanswered, perhaps partly because the district had incorrectly listed three board members’ email addresses on its website.
In November and for what appears to have been at least months before that, board email addresses for Jason Haer, JR Kurz and Josh McKim were incorrect, and at least Kurz’s was invalid resulting in bounceback messages: boehaer@gmail.com, boekurz@maryville.k12.mo.us and boemckim@gmail.com. All official board email addresses use the domain “maryviller2.com,” which is the district’s website.
District officials could not explain why the email addresses were listed incorrectly, precisely how long they had been that way or why no board member seemed to notice that they weren’t receiving emails that other board members were getting.
While normally not a significant issue, the mix-up appears indicative both of district officials’ general disinterest in engaging with the public — especially through a written record — and of its general lack of internal communication.
Email records show that other than Kelley Baldwin, board members were not using district-issued email addresses for school board business, instead using personal and business addresses.
Consequently, those three board members were not receiving emails from members of the public who used the addresses listed on the website. They may not have been aware, however, because district officials, like Superintendent Becky Albrecht, used the private email addresses instead for all correspondence.
But perhaps more significantly, the email records showed that the board rarely communicates at all — with each other or otherwise.
“You know, I think the public would be surprised … at how little communication goes on outside of our board meetings,” Albrecht told The Forum about the seeming lack of correspondence.
As she did concerning many decisions and practices The Forum inquired about, Albrecht said that lack of communication was by design.
“There isn’t much,” she said. “And honestly that’s as it should be. The board hires me to do a job and manage the district and that’s what I do. And I think that they have confidence that I’m able to do that, and they don’t get involved in the day-to-day.
“And honestly that’s the way, as a superintendent, that I like it. … Obviously if I were making decisions or have rash actions they didn’t agree with, I’m sure they would be more involved. But I feel like they trust the administration to do their jobs and we have board meetings to discuss business.”
Private emails, public records
By law, there’s nothing wrong with using private email addresses to conduct public business. However, such emails are part of the public record, the school district agreed, which means they take some extra steps to retain.
For emails coming to or from school district email accounts, emails are automatically entered into the district’s records archive. But the school district did not have any system in place to archive emails from private addresses like those used by all school board members except Baldwin.
For example, when a parent emailed Baldwin’s listed email address, that email was retained automatically in the district’s records system along with any response from Baldwin.
But when a parent emailed board President Sean Wiedmaier, it may have gone two places: either to his listed board email address, which records indicate he never used, or to his personal Gmail account. If the parent knew that Wiedmaier used his Gmail account and sent it there instead, neither the parent’s email nor Wiedmaier’s response would be retained in the district’s records.
A typical way to mitigate the risk of not keeping appropriate records is to have public officials who use private email accounts copy the custodian of records on every email sent and forward every email received that relates to public business. Though hardly foolproof, it’s a simple, free method that would likely capture the majority of emails even if not adhered to 100 percent of the time.
Maryville did not seem to have any such advice in place or any other system, instead relying on school board members to forward any relevant correspondence only after a request was made.
The results were haphazard and nowhere near complete.
In a letter provided to The Forum by Albrecht and dated Feb. 14, Albrecht told board members that they were required to search their private accounts for emails related to The Forum’s December records request. The letter also included a list of search terms the district had used to search its own archives.
Only Traci Westfall and Rob Sparks appeared to have attempted to do so, though it’s unclear if they used all search terms as some records that should have been returned appeared to be missing in a cursory analysis by The Forum.
Because the district had no formal process to archive most board member emails in the first place, The Forum had no way to verify whether the records request had actually been fulfilled and relied on good faith from the district to track down the records they had agreed to produce.
To at least get a general idea of whether the district had truly provided all records as requested, The Forum relied on two methods: tracking the number of duplicate emails received and looking out for emails that reporters knew existed and expected to receive as part of the records request if fulfilled properly.
Both methods showed the district did not come close to meeting even the good-faith standard.
Under the duplicate tracking method, emails sent to all seven board members — as many from parents were — should have appeared seven times in the records provided by the district. None did.
However, board members did not see this as a problem or an indicator of whether they had faithfully fulfilled the request, instead making their own determinations that differed from that of the school district’s apparent opinion.
Three board members — Haer, Kurz and McKim, the trio whose addresses had been listed incorrectly on the website — said that The Forum should already have copies of all emails sent or received via their private addresses because any emails sent to them or responded to by them had included recipients using a maryviller2.com email account, and thus would have been archived through the district’s automatic system.
For example, emails from Albrecht to all board members were sent to private email accounts, but because she was using a district account, anything she sent or received would be archived.
In a phone call to The Forum to discuss the emails, Haer said he did perform a search in his Gmail account, but, “I don’t have anything that you don’t already have through the school,” he said.
McKim eventually did provide one email from a parent he said had not been archived by the district’s system. Kurz said he would provide similar emails, but never did.
Albrecht told The Forum she believed she had been “pretty clear in the process” in explaining what was required of board members and indeed had brought up the issue during open sessions of at least two school board meetings — most recently on March 16 — asking board members who had not done so to search their email accounts for the required records.
But Albrecht appears to have paid little attention to the substance of board members’ records disclosures compared to her own, or even in making sure they had happened.
Because board members were left to their own devices to fulfill their parts of the request, several board members seemed unsure of how they should conduct the searches, did not appear to understand the directions given by Albrecht and did not know if their private emails had somehow been retained by the district and already included in the disclosures.
Multiple board members thought their emails had already been sent to The Forum when they had not, and McKim and Westfall sent selected emails disclosures to The Forum after being notified that they had not produced all of the required records.
Fulfilling the request directly could have further muddied the waters of who had actually produced the proper records since they bypassed the district’s system entirely. But since board members were unaware of the status of their email disclosures, it appears that the school district was not tracking which board members had complied with the request or verified the veracity of the records they did provide — which appeared to be almost uniformly incomplete when they were provided at all.
False statements
The other method The Forum used to verify the completeness of the records disclosure was looking out for emails that Forum reporters had sent or received.
One such exchange was between Kurz and a Forum reporter from November and December that included words from the district’s search terms and occurred within the date range prescribed by the records request.
None of those emails were produced, nor any other from multiple private accounts used by Kurz to conduct school board business.
More concerningly, Kurz was one of two board members who, without prompting, indicated they had produced all required email records when it was clear they had not.
In a signed statement dated Dec. 16 included with the first batch of emails sent to The Forum by the district, Kurz said, “I did not have any communication regarding the information referenced in your letter from my personal or work email.”
Albrecht confirmed to The Forum that the letter referenced by Kurz was sent to board members asking them to produce related records — the first of multiple documented attempts by Albrecht to notify board members that they were required to produce the requested emails.
The Forum immediately notified Albrecht, the district’s appointed contact person for the records request, that the signed statement by Kurz appeared to be incorrect since the district had provided emails in the same batch that were sent to and from Kurz using two different non-district email addresses.
Months later, when the issue remained uncorrected and The Forum notified Kurz directly of the apparent error, he said he could not recall using any non-district email addresses and that Albrecht had never notified him of the discrepancy.
After he was sent the emails in question by The Forum, Kurz apologized and said he had misunderstood what accounts he had been using.
However, he still did not provide any of the emails from his private accounts as required by the district’s agreement.
The second false statement came from board President Wiedmaier. In a statement he sent to The Forum on behalf of the entire board, Wiedmaier said, “You have asked for any and all documents relating to the musical and the land lease/sale which the School District and board members have complied with your request.”
But Wiedmaier is the only board member who has not provided any of the emails that were sent to or from his private email account and has not given any explanation as to why.
The Forum sent Wiedmaier’s statement to all board members to give them an opportunity to assess its accuracy.
No one responded.
Policy KB
Generally, board members were extremely reluctant to speak to The Forum for this story, especially on the record.
McKim was the only board member who agreed to sit for an interview, while Baldwin sent The Forum a statement covering three general topic areas. No other board member would comment on the record, often citing the public communication policy.
Policy KB - Public Information Program says that the board will appoint “official spokespersons for the district,” and that all employees and board members will “direct requests for official statements about district business from the public or members of the media to the district’s spokespersons.”
“The structure of a school board and its intricacies with regards to its hierarchy of members can be challenging, especially for a communications professional like me,” Baldwin said in a statement concerning communication with the media about hot-button topics. She is a longtime marketing and public relations professional and a former journalist, including at The Forum. “I’m grateful for the many hours of mandated school board member training we undergo to help me keep things in perspective. It’s a balance I strive to maintain while respecting all people and groups I serve.”
However, the policy does not restrict the elected officials on the board from speaking openly on their views, and in fact notes that board members “should emphasize to the media and members of the public that they may only speak as individual Board members unless empowered by the Board to speak on its behalf.”
Nonetheless, board members who spoke to The Forum uniformly mentioned the policy and that it was a point of emphasis during board training they received from the Missouri State School Boards’ Association.
Over at least the past three years, no other school board member in the county has ever cited such a policy in public despite undergoing the same training.
However, for community members, parents and students inquiring about the musical, the board did not appoint such a spokesperson anyway, instead allowing most email inquiries to go unaddressed with no cohesive message from the school board.
McKim said that was a mistake.
“We should have had one person … be selected as the spokesperson for the school board as we got inquiries and say, this is the type of answer we would like to have so that we can have a consistent message that we’re saying, this is our considerations, this is the things that we considered when we would take any position on anything, whether it be this or that or whatever,” McKim said. “I do think that was a failure on our part, as I look back at it, yeah. … I think we should have communicated.”
But McKim stressed he was speaking only for himself, not for the board as a whole.
For the board as a whole, Albrecht and other board members eventually began to direct The Forum’s inquiries to President Wiedmaier in March.
Wiedmaier did not respond to multiple such inquiries until, on the last day given by The Forum for any board comment to be included with this story, he issued a short statement on behalf of the board.
In conversations and correspondence with other board members, that lack of responsiveness appeared to rankle some, who seemingly felt hamstrung by the self-imposed limits of the public communication policy and unhappy about the lack of response from the person appointed to speak on their behalf.
‘Integrity and transparency’
In addition to being the only board member who addressed The Forum’s questions specifically, McKim was also the only district official who said he would have done anything differently.
“You know, it wasn’t fair to the kids,” he said of the musical’s postponement. “It was a failure of all the adults involved — you know, the teachers failed, the administrators failed, the school board failed. Every single one of those groups failed those students. We all did. And thankfully, we at least were able to put something together that they could still perform even though everybody failed them.”
The only other official who consented to an interview, Albrecht, declined to engage with any hypotheticals about whether she should have handled anything differently.
“It’s how I handled it at the time,” she said specifically of the lack of public information about the musical’s postponement.
Albrecht indicated the only changes she thought were necessary to the district’s processes going forward were listing the proper board member email addresses on the school website and enforcing usage of those addresses by board members — both of which have been implemented.
“I think the public has a right to know (how school district decisions are made), I think taxpayers and patrons have a right to know,” Albrecht told The Forum. “I feel like we try to be very transparent. Is that always as transparent as they or others would like? Maybe not. But I think we’re open to being more transparent and maybe if we have the awareness that that characterization, maybe, is out there, then we can do what we can to change it. I do think that there are proper channels for that communication to happen.”
One of the least effective of those channels, she and some board members indicated, is email.
Instead, Albrecht, Haer, Kurz and McKim all told The Forum that they prefer face-to-face or phone communication and were perfectly willing to discuss matters with patrons that way.
“I do know that the people that took the time to pick up the phone and call and have a conversation with me, I was pretty open in my communications with them and appreciated the chance to have that one-on-one conversation,” Albrecht told The Forum in an interview. “I think, if anything, we’ve learned over the years with social media and different kinds of communication — emails — is that you really leave yourself open to be interpreted by the reader … and that’s very difficult.
“So I think we’re all much more guarded in what we share through responding to emails, with what we respond maybe in an interview even with the paper, than what we are with a one-on-one conversation with a live human being where … you can maybe have that discourse, that dialog. They can ask questions, you can answer, they can follow up to make sure they understood. I think that (in)-person, face-to-face communication is better.”
Baldwin is the only school board member whose phone number is listed on the school district’s website, in her bio section.
The only response on behalf of the board — the statement sent by Wiedmaier — defended the district’s and the board’s practices and gave no indication that the district would review any of its processes related to transparency, communication or accountability.
The statement did not address why and how the board had made any of its decisions, how much board members were aware of during the lease and sale of the land near the football stadium, or why Wiedmaier and other board members did not respond to inquiries from community members, parents and students about the musical’s postponement.
“I have been a board member for the past 14 years and I feel that the board has always operated with integrity and transparency,” Wiedmaier said in the statement. “… We look forward to your support of Maryville R-II School Districts(sic) continued growth and new experiences in the future years to come.”