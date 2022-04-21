Investigation shows school board ignores constituents, tries to avoid scrutiny

MARYVILLE, Mo. — An investigation by The Forum of two notable decisions made over the past year by the Maryville R-II Board of Education showed a troubling lack of accountability and transparency, a pattern of ignoring constituent and student concerns, and violations of law.
Documents obtained by The Forum, primarily emails to and from district administrators and school board members, focused on the postponement of the high school production of “Legally Blonde The Musical” in November and the district’s lease and sale of unused land near the football stadium to The Fields Paintball in April of last year.
Though the musical has long since been performed and the land leased, the records and subsequent interviews with district officials indicated that board members and administrators regularly attempted to keep information from the public when they thought doing so would prevent unwanted scrutiny.
Perhaps nowhere was that more evident than in the weeks after the musical’s postponement, when emails from patrons looking for more information — any information — were nearly universally ignored by board members, including from students who pleaded with the board to consider their perspectives.
And in the land sale, a successful plan to keep any other potential suitors from outbidding the preferred buyer culminated in a creatively structured agreement that essentially allows the buyer to opt out at any time over the next four years with minimal penalties — an outcome district officials said was by design and actively approved to protect the buyer.
Through it all, school board members exhibited very little communication with each other and administration, and rigidly adhered to a policy that they uniformly took to mean they should not communicate publicly without the approval of the rest of the board.
Taken together, what may have otherwise been interpreted as a series of minor infractions or isolated mistakes instead paints a vivid picture of a school board that demonstrates startlingly little transparency or accountability to the public it serves — and has signaled it sees no need to change its ways.
The Forum submitted an extensive list of questions to the board concerning the musical, the land lease and the board’s communication practices. Of the seven elected school board members, only Josh McKim agreed to an on-the-record interview, and board member Kelley Baldwin responded to selected topics from The Forum’s questions.
No other board member addressed any of The Forum’s questions, and, by the district’s own admission, most remain in violation of state law and the district’s own agreement through failing to comply with open records requests.
And in the only response from the board as a whole over the course of a four-month investigation, President Sean Wiedmaier falsely claimed that the board had fully complied with the request — despite his own continued refusal to produce public email records.
“You have asked for any and all documents relating to the musical and the land lease/sale which the School District and board members have complied with your request,” he said. “I also know that you have asked the same set of questions to Dr. Albrecht, who is the voice of the district. She is responsible for all of the day-to-day activities. We have the upmost(sic) faith that she leads our District each and every day with the highest degree of integrity and accountability and she has done so in regards to the two matters in question.”