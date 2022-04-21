On Nov. 17, Maryville High School drama students were squeezing in one last rehearsal of “Legally Blonde The Musical” before they were set to take the stage on opening night less than 24 hours later.
But before the Nov. 17 rehearsal ended, Superintendent Becky Albrecht delivered the news in person: after consulting with the school board earlier that evening about inappropriate content in the musical, the show would not go on as planned.
It would end up being over three more weeks until they could perform.
Over the course of several weeks following the postponement, Superintendent Becky Albrecht and school board members actively worked to keep information about the postponement out of the public eye, and most school board members ignored pleas from parents, students and community members who wanted basic information about why the postponement had occurred at the last minute — and why the district appeared to try and scrub references to gays and lesbians throughout the musical.
Open meeting
On the morning of that final rehearsal on Nov. 17, students at the high school were let out of class to attend a special performance of “Legally Blonde.” It would be the last one quite like it.
Albrecht was one of the administrators and staff members who attended alongside the students, and what she saw prompted her to alert school board members that the musical would need some changes — so they should prepare themselves for some disgruntled parents.
“Long story short, I was very frustrated, disappointed, and unhappy with the content,” she said in an email to all board members on Nov. 17 after seeing the musical. The email was obtained as part of a larger records request by The Forum for this story. “I have seen the movie and know the plot, but naively assumed it would be edited (by the company providing the script or by our sponsors) to be family friendly. It was not.”
After the performance, Albrecht met with Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvarez, Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz, and the show’s directors, teachers Jacqui Conn and Vanessa Parsons.
“I told them to make as many changes in costuming, lines, and choreography as they could to get the production more in line with what most people would expect at a high school production,” she said in the email.
She ended her email by indicating to board members they would be able to discuss the issue at a regularly scheduled school board meeting that night.
“If you have questions, I can answer them tonight,” Albrecht said.
But if parents or students had any questions or wanted to weigh in, they weren’t able to — in fact, they didn’t even know postponement was under consideration because discussion about the play was never added to the meeting agenda and wasn’t discussed during the regular open session portion of the meeting.
Instead, board members eventually did discuss the postponement — but not until after closed session, when the agenda had indicated the meeting would be over.
Consequently, no one but the board had stuck around after the open session of the meeting, and no one but the board was there to hear and discuss whether the play, set to go on less than 24 hours later, would be postponed — and if so, what changes would need to be made.
And no one but administrators, led by Albrecht, were there to say what they had seen as so inappropriate that the musical needed to be shut down until changes could be made.
“I remember that it was such an uncomfortable conversation for our administrators that they couldn’t hardly get any of the words out of their mouth,” said board member Josh McKim in an interview with The Forum. All other school board members ignored or declined to answer multiple inquiries from The Forum in the weeks and months after the musical was postponed. “I hadn’t seen it; I didn’t know what the content was. As they tried to explain some of their concerns, they … struggled to use words to try to explain what their concerns were.”
But primarily, the concerns centered around sexualization of girls in the play, including twerking, outfits that were deemed too revealing and words that were deemed too objectionable, according to records obtained by The Forum. The exact content of the meeting discussion was never recorded, and no one present has volunteered publicly who discussed what, even though it was technically an open meeting — albeit one nobody knew was happening.
In an interview with The Forum, Albrecht said the discussion item that could have clued in members of the public was never added to the agenda because no board member had explicitly requested that it be added, despite her email earlier in the day inviting board members to ask questions about the play during the meeting.
After each school board meeting, usually the next day, the district posts to its website what is called a “meeting summary,” which is functionally similar to meeting minutes. The key difference is that the summary is not approved by the board, but instead by Albrecht. Usually that only means the summary is unofficial and so can be disseminated to the public more quickly.
But the Nov. 17 meeting summary, approved by Albrecht the morning after the meeting in an email, does not include any mention of discussion about the musical. The official meeting minutes does.
Albrecht did not say the omission was an error, but rather, indicated it was purposeful.
“Well there was no vote; the board didn’t make a vote or a decision on anything,” she told The Forum.
The same meeting summary, though, includes five items, like discussions about potential new tennis courts and COVID-19 protocols, that did not involve votes or official decisions.
Scrutiny and attention
The day after the board meeting, the district went into full damage-control mode.
Just after 9 a.m., director Jacqui Conn apologized to administrators in an email and said she hoped the issues with the musical could be taken care of quickly and relatively quietly — even the process of refunding tickets.
“I do not want to notify the media necessarily, because I believe that can complicate matters and draw unnecessary scrutiny and attention,” she said in the email.
By the time Conn had sent her email, Albrecht had already spoken with a Forum reporter, “so as for the scrutiny, attention, and complications - those cats are already out of the bag,” Albrecht said in response.
In that interview the day after the postponement, Albrecht said the material she saw in the musical the day before was not what she would “expect to see (or) feel is appropriate for the classroom — the language and some of the innuendo and things would not be appropriate classroom material — so I don’t think therefore it is appropriate for the extension of the classroom.”
Immediately, Albrecht leapt into action to try and limit the flow of information, which she told The Forum later was done intentionally to avoid the scrutiny and attention that was already focused on district administrators.
“I think, if anything, we’ve learned over the years with social media and different kinds of communication — emails — is that you really leave yourself open to be interpreted by the reader … and that’s very difficult,” she said. “So I think we’re all much more guarded in what we share through responding to emails, with what we respond maybe in an interview even with the paper, than what we are with a one-on-one conversation with a live human being where … you can maybe have that discourse, that dialog. They can ask questions, you can answer, they can follow up to make sure they understood. I think that (in)-person, face-to-face communication is better.”
As emails and calls poured in from patrons and the media over the next few weeks, Albrecht and colleagues discussed multiple times how to keep details vague when describing what district officials wanted to change about the musical.
In one email, Albrecht edited a proposed response from High School Principal Thom Alvarez to remove a reference as general as his characterization of “choreography” as one of the problematic issues with the musical.
And in an email to board members a few days after the postponement, Albrecht lamented the scrutiny and doubled down on keeping information out of the public sphere.
“Not sure how much heat you’ve been taking, but I feel like I live in the Sahari(sic),” Albrecht told board members in a Nov. 21 email. “I also think the entire thing has been a bit blown out of proportion, and I won’t be responding to (Forum Managing Editor) Skye (Pournazari)’s request for a letter or any further comments for that matter.”
Board members, meanwhile, likewise continued their public silence.
Kelley Baldwin, in an email to The Forum, said she generally responds to emails she receives from community members.
“I can count on one hand the number of times I have not responded to a constituent’s initial email during my two years on the board,” she said. Records obtained by The Forum show that Baldwin responded to nearly all emails from parents, students and community members about the musical. “It’s critical to be empathetic to someone’s feelings or concerns. There are rare times when it appears there might be a deeper meaning behind an email or when it concerns topics or events that predate my time on the board. Therefore, I must weigh if a response by me will only escalate a discussion rather than add value to it. I trust my gut on how to proceed.”
In an interview, McKim said the board handled communication about the musical the wrong way. The board, he said, owed patrons more than the silence they largely received.
“We should have had one person … be selected as the spokesperson for the school board as we got inquiries and say, this is the type of answer we would like to have so that we can have a consistent message that we’re saying, this is our considerations, this is the things that we considered when we would take any position on anything, whether it be this or that or whatever,” McKim said. “I do think that was a failure on our part, as I look back at it, yeah. … I think we should have communicated.”
But McKim stressed he was speaking only for himself, not for the board as a whole.
“You know, it wasn’t fair to the kids,” he said. “It was a failure of all the adults involved — you know, the teachers failed, the administrators failed, the school board failed. Every single one of those groups failed those students. We all did. And thankfully, we at least were able to put something together that they could still perform even though everybody failed them.”
Albrecht directed The Forum to board President Sean Wiedmaier as the school board’s designated spokesman for media inquiries.
In a short statement, he did not address why most board members did not respond to most patrons.
Email records indicate Wiedmaier did not respond to any himself.
Besides those already mentioned, no other board member provided any answers to The Forum’s inquiries.
Changes
On Nov. 19, the district announced new dates for the musical, rescheduled for Dec. 9 and 10. It was unclear at the time what changes were going to be made, but even more unclear was whether district officials had approved those changes with the play’s license holder, Music Theatre International, or if the changes had even been requested at all.
An email chain between Albrecht and board members makes it clear the answer to both questions was no. According to the emails, the district had announced new dates for the musical without knowing first what material would be allowed to be performed because Albrecht was unaware that the changes needed to be approved by MTI per the musical’s licensing agreement.
In a Nov. 21 email to board members, Albrecht said that she, Alvarez, Klotz, Conn and Parsons had made the changes they could to make the musical more family-friendly.
“The product now is still a little ‘racy’ for lack of a better word and still not appropriate for kids younger than high school, but probably the best it can get and keep the show intact for the kids and to be able to perform,” Albrecht said in the email. “It is hard to decide what goes and what stays from a script because costuming, nonverbal, and context really changes things.”
However, in one of the emails sent to administrators the night of the postponement and as mentioned by many on social media immediately after the postponement became public, editing the content of the musical would violate the license agreement. Instead, the district would need to get approval from MTI, which, as board member JR Kurz pointed out in a response to Albrecht two days later, was unlikely.
By that point, though, Albrecht was aware of the issue, having looked over the agreement only after the changes had been made and the performances rescheduled. Immediately, she directed Conn to contact MTI with a list of change requests.
According to that list, included as part of the district’s email disclosure, just over half of the requests had to do with changing words and phrases that administrators considered inappropriately sexual.
The rest, however, appeared to attempt to erase references to gays and lesbians, including the district’s most controversial and brazen request: to cut the song “Gay or European” entirely.
Gay or European
Email records show it took 16 minutes for an MTI rep to respond with an unequivocal rejection to cutting the song, in which characters in a courtroom scene debate whether a man is gay or European by using the stereotypes he exhibits as evidence.
But the reasoning behind the district’s request to cut references to gays and lesbians remains largely unexplained, as does which board members shared the view that those references were inappropriate.
“Since approval of the show, there were instances of students harassing other students because of certain stereotypes,” Conn wrote in the letter to MTI sent on Nov. 22. “The administration does not want it to seem as if we are glorifying making fun of someone who may display these traits.”
Indeed, one of the reasons Albrecht said she was uncomfortable with some of the language in the show was because of a spate of bullying of gay and lesbian students.
“We also have been dealing a lot at the HS with kids being mean, harassing, and even threatening students who are (gay or lesbian),” Albrecht said in an Oct. 4 email update to board members. “There have been multiple (out-of-school suspensions) related to this.”
The only board member who has mentioned the change on record is JR Kurz, in an email to Albrecht on Nov. 23.
“I realize one of the changes requested was a removal of a song,” Kurz said. “I understand the content of it and agree with its removal. … I would still believe at this point, it would be best for everyone that the performance goes on even if this isn’t allowed to be removed.”
No other board member has commented on the attempted removal of multiple references to gays and lesbians, or why they thought the mentions may contribute to more bullying or harassment of gay and lesbian students.
“We have had some issues at school where we’ve been struggling with some of those things from a disciplinary standpoint,” Albrecht explained to The Forum in an interview. “But again, some of what was being communicated in the play isn’t appropriate for classroom conversation — you know, we try to address that and we don’t allow that — so to put that on stage didn’t seem like a good look.”
In a scathing response to the district’s proposed changes, “Legally Blonde The Musical” authors Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin said dropping the song would be missing the point of the musical entirely — that a collection of stereotypes is a shallow way to judge someone’s depth of character, and that other perspectives are valuable to forming one’s own.
“I think if we would not cut ‘Gay or European’ in a country where being gay is illegal and punishable by death, we are not going to do it for Missouri,” they said. “Nowhere else has a theater or school interpreted this song as ‘glorifying making fun of’ gay people.
“I’m heartbroken to learn that students at this school have harassed other students for being gay, and confused that the administration’s response is to ask to cut a song about people confronting their stereotypes about gay people.”
But, because MTI rejected the change, the song was performed anyway, despite apparent concerns from administration that it could exacerbate bullying of gay and lesbian students — however unfounded some believed those concerns to be.
“Just because you’d like to see them changed doesn’t mean that they’re dealbreakers, you know?” Albrecht said in an interview with The Forum. “I think one of the things with the musical that is a little bit of a misconception is that there was any one reason, any one thing. But I think when you have a multitude of things, taken together, that creates a very different picture than one or two individual things in isolation, if that makes sense. So we listed out the things that we could have issues with that when put together as a whole, we weren’t comfortable with. And they weren’t all granted, but we felt like we were able to change enough that we were OK putting out that production.”
Because no board member other than Kurz has made any on-the-record comments about the removal of the gay and lesbian references, it’s unclear what they were told by administrators during the Nov. 17 meeting about how the song in particular was presented in the musical — because they had not seen the play, they relied only on Albrecht and any other administrators who were present at the dress rehearsal during the day on Nov. 17 to describe what was inappropriate and why.
Had the Nov. 17 meeting been open to the public, however, board members likely would have heard from people with a different perspective, including students in the musical who had no recourse but to send an email.
“The theater is a traditionally safe place for students to express themselves no matter who they are, who they love, what they look like, or what other activities they are a part of,” a student in the musical wrote in an email to board members and Albrecht the night it was postponed. “By taking away what we have worked so hard to put together you discount the time, and hard work each and every member of the cast and crew have put into the show. While simultaneously students who are hateful and malicious towards other students still manage to take part in the activities they are involved in.”
Just after 11 p.m. that night, back home after sharing some tears of uncertainty over the musical’s future with her fellow castmates, senior Sarah Crowley wrote an email to all seven school board members and Albrecht with an even simpler question — and received a deafening answer.
“The school board discussing how inappropriate the show is completely disregards the true meaning of the show. This musical shows empowerment, love and personal growth,” Crowley wrote. “Are these qualities that you do not want Maryville High School students to have?
“… So please, reconsider your decision. We deserve to perform the show as written and not be shamed as performers for your personal opinions.”
Only one board member, Baldwin, responded.