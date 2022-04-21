After discussing the postponement of “Legally Blonde The Musical” in an illegally held meeting that was theoretically open to the public, school district officials actively worked to keep secret information about why the musical was postponed, including by leaving the discussion off a meeting summary, censoring emails and refusing to talk publicly about it.

Though parents and students attempted to get in contact with board members to find out more, only one, Kelley Baldwin, consistently gave any response at all, while most emails went unanswered.

District officials initially did not know they had to get changes to the musical approved by the license holder, despite warnings from members of the public.