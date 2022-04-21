On a sunny day in October, The Fields Paintball opened for business in a newly leased lot behind The Hangar and east of the high school football stadium.
Although there had been some concerns from residents neighboring the new venture, even they were quick to point out that they thought the addition was a good one for the community.
But while district officials were proactive in meeting with a neighboring business owner before the land was even listed for sale, much less purchased, they never met with the residential neighbors who had misgivings — instead choosing to ignore their concerns.
Though the outcome was an unquestioned positive for community members — a deal that offloaded long-unused land to a youth-oriented, recreational business — the process that led to the deal appears to have been engineered from the start to minimize the chances that any other potential buyer would know the land was even available, much less make an offer that might have beaten the preferred one.
That goal drove each step of the sale process, and resulted in an agreement that removes most of the financial risk for the buyer and provides little incentive to actually purchase the land — a contract structure that school district officials said was by design in order to cater to the needs of the nascent business.
‘Slam dunk’
When David Baker and Chelsey Clark were looking for a permanent home for their mobile paintball business in late 2020, Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development, approached them about the approximately 20-acre tract east of the high school football stadium.
“I work with Josh on a lot of different projects,” Baker told The Forum in an interview. “I’m an entrepreneur in this town — I own multiple businesses, and there are a lot of things that I work side-by-side with Josh on and I have for years. … My independently owned companies have financial dealings with Nodaway County Economic Development.
“I didn’t know that land existed.”
The land belonged to the Maryville R-II School District, and had for at least around a decade, though no school official was quite sure precisely when the district purchased the land. At the time, the plan was to use it as the site of a new elementary school — a plan that ultimately didn’t pan out.
Since then, the lot remained vacant for a decade, occasionally used only for haying by agriculture classes.
During that time, the district was in occasional contact with an interested buyer or two, as was McKim in his role with NCED. But nothing serious, and nothing public enough that entrepreneurs like Baker were aware it was even there, much less available.
In his role on the Maryville R-II Board of Education since 2016, though, McKim was in a unique position not only to know the land existed and was available, but had an inside track on what might make an attractive offer to the board he sat on.
Not that it had helped sell the land up to that point in late 2020. Even for the few potential buyers over the years, the land wasn’t particularly appetizing. Most of the tract was zoned residential, a large ditch runs through a portion of the property and it wasn’t easily accessible from any streets.
“One of them we looked at was a housing project and as we kinda got into it and discussed it, it was difficult to get to — the access is poor — a lot of utilities, a lot of easements running to it, and then there’s a creek running through it,” McKim told The Forum in an interview. “Not ideal for housing. And so we kinda pulled back from that.”
In fact, the land really wasn’t conducive to many types of projects at all, residential or commercial. But a paintball business wouldn’t have the same concerns in putting up permanent structures like housing units. Instead, it could adapt the land for its needs.
“And so we’re like, ‘slam dunk,’” McKim said.
Baker and Clark, though, weren’t sold on the idea at first. In fact, Baker said that first time McKim approached him about the land, he didn’t even go look at it — something he said he luckily didn’t have to regret later.
“We would’ve aggressively gone after it if we even had known it was back there, but I didn’t have any idea that there was even a piece of land back there,” Baker told The Forum. “I thought there was just a ditch that was 10 meters wide and that was it.”
Several months later, in early 2021, Baker and Clark had looked at a couple of other locations, including one near Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and another outside of Nodaway County. But they weren’t quite what the duo was looking for, at least not at the right price.
That’s when he came back to McKim and the land next to the football stadium. This time, he took a look at it, and once he did, it became Baker and Clark’s preferred site for the permanent home of The Fields Paintball.
The only obstacle remaining was to work out a deal with the owner of the land: the Maryville R-II School District.
McKim, Baker and Clark got to work immediately.
Putting a deal together
Working that deal out, though, could’ve proved to be somewhat tricky. For starters, Baker and Clark didn’t have the money to buy the land outright.
Instead, on Feb. 11, 2021, they and McKim met with Superintendent Becky Albrecht about a lease-option proposal, email records obtained by The Forum show. Under a deal like that, The Fields would lease the land for up to five years, and then use revenue from the paintball business there to raise the money for the full purchase — all the while putting the lease payments toward that total. At the end of the five years, The Fields would have the option to walk away or purchase the land minus the payments already paid through the lease.
Albrecht was open to the idea, as she said she was to just about any idea that would get the land off the school district’s hands. But this one especially was appealing because the land would be used for a recreational activity focused on youth — a fringe benefit for the age group she was in charge of, and a net positive for the community at large.
But unlike most real estate deals, even among government entities, Missouri state statutes govern very strictly the process by which school districts may sell land: a district can either open public bidding and award the land to the highest bidder, or the district can list the land with a real estate agent and select whichever offer they choose.
A bid process, though, could potentially mean someone else getting the land, especially if they were willing to buy it immediately, unlike The Fields.
To McKim, that could be a dangerous outcome if a winning bidder used the land purely for speculation, flipping it themselves for a higher price — or perhaps sitting on the land until an offer finally met their desired price. That could leave it vacant even longer and price out a locally owned business like The Fields.
In an email on March 1 of last year, McKim expressed those concerns to Albrecht.
“I agree with your concerns on the uses for speculation & know David was disappointed during our conversation,” Albrecht responded. “However, I’m not sure what can be done other than let it play out.”
McKim, though, suggested they list the land with a real estate agent rather than risk open bids. After checking with a Missouri School Boards’ Association attorney, Albrecht agreed.
“However, schools typically don’t use a real estate agent due to commission cost,” she told McKim, Baker and Clark via email. “Often, it’s 6% which would be a lot of money on this property. If we did list it, we could accept the first offer (or one wanted, etc) without any public notice needed.”
Baker quickly responded, drawing up the plan the district would use over the next month-and-a-half: as a real estate agent himself, he would list the property through Shirley’s Realty, the company he works for as a realtor, “in order to purchase the property on the 5 year lease option.”
“The way this will work is I will place in my offer that the buyer (The Fields Paintball) will be the source of the brokers commission, meaning we pay all fees associated with this transaction and none of them fall on the school district,” he said. A few minutes later, he added that he would do so only if that route was preferable to the school district.
It was.
First, the district would put out bid specs to find a realtor to handle the sale of the land.
In an interview with The Forum, Albrecht mentioned only one factor specifically when considering what the district would have taken into account when evaluating bids: commission.
But because Baker also intended to purchase the land himself, even if the district received bids from other real estate agencies, those agencies would be unlikely to offer the same no-commission deal in a blind bid as Baker’s deal amounted to — keeping the risk of losing control over who knew about the land’s availability low.
Then, as realtor, Baker would present his own offer to the school board. Even if there were other offers, the terms had already been generally outlined by Albrecht, Baker, Clark and McKim, and the board would be free to accept whatever offer it preferred since the district did not use a bid process.
In an interview with The Forum later, Baker said it’s common for a buyer to also serve as a transaction broker, calling the arrangement “super typical.”
On March 2, the school board approved the plan to list the land with a realtor. Other than McKim, no school board member responded to questions about why they had been told the district was not going to sell the land via bid, but instead list it with a realtor.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared to be a done deal, and the two sides appeared to treat it as such. They had wasted little time in getting to work on the particulars of the purchase and the land’s use, even though it hadn’t been listed for sale yet or a realtor officially chosen to sell it.
In fact, the district was already acting as an active advocate for its preferred buyer. Emails show that just two days after the school board approved soliciting bids for a realtor that would sell the property, Albrecht was setting up a meeting for herself, Baker and Clark with a business owner neighboring the property about the plans for the land and potential partnerships for The Fields.
McKim was the only school board member who agreed to an interview with The Forum, including the two former board members — Frank Grispino and Elaine Wilson — who were on the board at the time but were replaced by current board members JR Kurz and Traci Westfall.
Taking great care to point out they were speaking only for themselves and not for the board as a whole, both Albrecht and McKim told The Forum that based on discussions during meetings, board members appeared to make the conscious decision to move forward with the deal as it eventually played out because they believed the end result was a good one — something not even disputed by those who had concerns about the business moving in.
“… that was a major point that the other school board members and Dr. Albrecht were making, was that this was a way for us to help the community have a great asset, have a great project, add to the quality of life, provide our students with another outlet of entertainment,” McKim said. “And so from the school board’s standpoint, you’re looking at an underutilized asset that’s gonna be beneficial to the community and to the students, and we’re gonna at least make their money back if not more. They thought that was a slam dunk.”
‘It came down to money’
One of those people who had concerns about the new paintball business was Renee Schlag, one of a few homeowners in the East Crestview neighborhood next to the land leased by The Fields who were worried that the noise and activity at the new paintball park might be obtrusive.
But Schlag never had the opportunity to discuss those concerns with the school district, which finalized the deal on April 19. It’s not unusual for a real estate deal to be completed without public notice, which could affect negotiations. In fact, it would be highly unusual if it had been.
However, for Schlag and the neighbors, the end result was a done deal and a school district apparently uninterested in opening it back up again.
Since most of the 24 total acres set to be sold was zoned residential, though, the city of Maryville would need to rezone that portion to commercial in order for The Fields to begin operations.
So Schlag and the neighbors took their concerns to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Minutes from that June 2, 2021, meeting show that it took three votes for the commission to narrowly approve the rezoning plan by an eventual 3-2 margin because of the neighbors’ concerns. Schlag said the commission had hoped The Fields might be willing to work out a compromise on a buffer zone so that the paintball fields wouldn’t be right up against Schlag’s backyard, which borders the property’s northwest corner.
Baker and Clark weren’t interested in that, but did commit to planting some trees that they said would grow tall enough to act as effective noise barriers in addition to physical ones by the time they got around to developing that section of the park in an estimated 3-5 years.
Although Schlag said at the time she was fully in support of the paintball park, she said she’d wished the school district would have helped broker a compromise that would have moved the paintball park back from her property line so she could retain some privacy, peace and quiet in her backyard.
In an interview with The Forum, Albrecht said that if there were ever discussions among school board members about the neighbors’ concerns at the time, she couldn’t recall them.
All school board members declined to respond to inquiries about whether they had discussed the neighbors’ complaints or any potential compromises.
“I guess my opinion would be, is if this is truly their passion, and if the school board truly wants it to happen, rather than upsetting a group of neighbors who have supported the Spoofhounds, and supported the school district, and continue to support the city, why aren’t we working to get along with our neighbors?” Schlag told The Forum after a June 2021 City Council meeting. “Why can’t they … refigure the dollar amount that they’re buying it for or they’re leasing it for? Negotiations happen all the time.”
At the time, Baker said the answer to that was simple.
“So we’re purchasing all this land at a fair market rate from (the school district),” Baker said. “… So if you break that out on a price per acre, we would be taking a hit. And it’s not also just about the value of the land split out like that, but it’s the value of the business. You have the economic impact on your company that if you just lopped all of this off for one person’s sake, you know, I guess to say, plainly, it doesn’t make sense from a business standpoint.”
In other words, Schlag said, “It came down to money for them.”
Contract terms
And in the weeks that led up to the final approval of the deal with The Fields, the paintball business’ financial situation did appear to be the top concern for school district officials.
The initial deal that had been discussed in February had been a lease-option. But on the day Baker was set to be approved as the listing agent for the land he would then make an offer to buy, email records show the proposal was revised “to better protect you as the seller” in response to concerns raised by Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz.
In a prior meeting, Klotz had evidently expressed some discomfort about the lease-option “not actually guaranteeing a sale of the land,” Baker said in an email to Albrecht on March 31, 2021. Under the lease-option, The Fields would have been able to opt out of actually purchasing the land, and it would revert back to the district — right back where they’d started.
But instead of better protecting the seller, the new proposal put forth by Baker would see The Fields and the school district enter into two separate agreements: a five-year lease agreement for a total of $10,000 across the five years, and a purchase agreement for $180,000 with a closing date in April 2026 — at the end of the lease. Both McKim and Baker agreed in separate interviews with The Forum that those were fair terms, with McKim calling the lease in particular “right in line with market rates.” Those would be the final terms approved by the school board three weeks later.
“So we’re a young company,” Baker said in an interview with The Forum. “My business partner and I are young entrepreneurs. To start this company has been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. … So hopefully you can appreciate the fact that a couple of people in their young 30s came up with a couple hundred thousand dollars of their own personal money to improve the community.
“What was left over after that to make that work wasn’t enough money to close on the land. So the five-year close date, that actually protects the school in a couple of different regards as well, but that gives us five years of business to be able to afford to close on the land. In the meantime we’re paying for the land with the lease, right?”
However, other than the lease payments no longer being included in the eventual purchase price — adding another $10,000 to the total revenue for the district — Baker did not explain what additional protections the school district received.
Instead, with a $500 earnest payment the only surety to guarantee The Fields would actually go through with the purchase five years later, the new agreement structure was a lot like the old one: essentially a $10,500 contract to lease the land for five years with an option to purchase for $175,000 (the earnest money would be included in the purchase price).
Both Albrecht and McKim told The Forum that structure is by design, and the consequences had been clear to everyone involved, though she stopped short of saying that board members were fully aware of how the contract worked.
“Everyone had the contract to read,” Albrecht said. “It wasn’t something that I looked at myself. They all had the ability to read that contract and I assume that they would.”
Some more than others, though.
New school board members Kurz and Westfall were sworn in at the beginning of the April 19, 2021, board meeting. Later in that same meeting, one of their first votes was to approve the final lease and sale contracts. It’s unclear how much they knew about the deal or if they had even been able to read the contract prior to voting.
McKim, who abstained, was the only board member who did not vote yes.
He abstained, he said, because he wanted to avoid even the appearance of any impropriety, even though he stood to gain nothing financially from the outcome and therefore was not in danger of meeting the legal definition of a conflict of interest.
“From the school board side of things, I tried to recuse myself when I needed to, tried not to overstep and blur that line between economic developer and school board member,” he told The Forum. “Not sure I was always effective, but I tried to be.”
Nonetheless, it was McKim’s work at NCED that Baker credited with making the difference — which may not have been possible without his dual role as a school board member.
Baker told The Forum that the land’s availability and ideal suitability to the paintball park was the deciding factor in what made it the best site for The Fields. Otherwise, Baker said, his company was planning to find its permanent home at a site outside of Nodaway County.
“We were … about this close to picking up and moving our business and opening it up somewhere else outside of Nodaway County,” Baker told The Forum. “It wasn’t out of anything malicious towards this community — there wasn’t anywhere to go with our park. … The economic development (corporation) made sure that Maryville, Missouri, got a paintball park, which is a pretty unique thing.”
Other than McKim, who said he tried not to influence school board members in any direction, no board members responded to inquiries about whether the economic development benefits — and the potential of the business going elsewhere — were larger driving factors behind the terms of the deal than the benefits to the school district, which, financially anyway, remain largely theoretical until the sale is actually completed.
But Baker told The Forum there’s no “if” involved — he plans to complete the purchase, ideally well before the April 2026 closing date.
“Absolutely,” he said. “Absolutely.”
Plus, if not, “we still have the land,” Albrecht said. “… We’re not in any worse situation than we were the day they walked in the door.”
Board members did not respond to inquiries from The Forum about whether any board member had proposed any counteroffers, attempted to negotiate different financial terms, discussed the possibility of using a third-party realtor to list the property — even if only to avoid the appearance of any other conflict of interest — or whether any board member had raised any concerns or asked any questions during discussions about the agreement.