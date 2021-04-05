MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ingredion Inc., a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, has added its support to Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center at the university’s R.T. Wright Farm, providing $25,000 toward the project.
“Agriculture plays a key role in identifying sustainable solutions to feed the growing global population,” said Mark Macrander, a Northwest alumnus and Ingredion’s director for specialty grain contracting and plant science. “Ingredion is pleased to support the Agricultural Learning Center to create a learning center for sharing ideas and best practices that will showcase the exceptional talent and capabilities of Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences helping future generations.”
Construction on the $11.4 million Agricultural Learning Center, a linchpin addition to the university’s R.T. Wright Farm, is expected to open in July, according to a news release. When finished, the 29,000-square-foot multipurpose facility will enhance the School of Agricultural Sciences and its curriculum by providing laboratory, kitchen and exposition space as well as classrooms and offices while helping the school meet the needs of enrollment and program growth.
“As a graduate of Northwest’s School of Agricultural Sciences, Mark fully understands the immediate and long-term impact the Ag Learning Center will make at the R.T. Wright Farm. Mark was the key in securing this gift from Ingredion, and we can’t thank him enough for his continued support of Northwest and the ag program,” said Mitzi Marchant, Northwest’s vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Northwest Foundation.
The facility also will allow for research and scholarly activities centered on crop, soil and livestock resources as well as space for processing agricultural products. It will include space for public and private functions such as producer and agricultural industry meetings, workshops, shows and career development events. It will serve as a resource that enables innovation and partnerships while addressing best practices for the Northwest campus and agricultural sciences.
“Without the support of people in the industry and donors, the Agricultural Learning Center could not have been built,” said Rod Barr, the director of the School of Agricultural Sciences.