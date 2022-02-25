MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Friday at noon, six local bourbon lovers were one step closer to tasting a rare bottle after having their names drawn in a rare bourbon raffle held by Hy-Vee to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County.
With each raffle ticket sold for $2, a local bourbon enthusiast came closer to the option of purchasing a bottle while also donating to a good cause. The raffle raised $1,764 for the local nonprofit children’s mentoring program.
“Thank you Nate so much from Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Lynette Harbin, executive director of the mentoring program. “We’re very very appreciative.”
Numbers drawn will allow the winner the right to purchase following: 848556 for a bottle of Woodford Reserve - $149.99; 848770 for a bottle of Woodford Reserve - $149.99; 848149 for a bottle of 18-year-old Elijah Craig – $163.99; 848541 for bottle of 18-year-old Elijah Craig– $163.99; 848134 for a 10-year-old bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle – $119.99; and 848673 for a bottle of 12-year-old Van Winkle Special Reserve – $149.99.
Winners should reach out to Hy-Vee as soon as they can. In 24 hours if anyone has not, new numbers will be drawn.
“We really thank everyone that came out to support this,” Maryville Hy-Vee Store Manager Nate Jaster said. “Obviously it’s a big deal. We don’t get bourbons like this very often.”
He said the event helped a great program while helping people have access to these elusive bourbons.
“We really appreciate everyone playing,” he said.