ROCK PORT, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced the appointment of a new associate circuit judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit.
Brett Hurst, of Fairfax, was appointed as associate circuit judge for Atchison County in the 4th Circuit.
Hurst currently serves as the prosecuting attorney for Atchison County. He earned a Bachelor of Science in agriculture business management from the University of Missouri - Columbia and a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley School of Law, a press release from the governor’s office said.
Hurst will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Corey K. Herron to presiding circuit judge last month.