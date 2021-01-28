MARYVILLE, Mo. — Hundreds turned out for the first mass vaccination event in Nodaway County for members of the general public on Tuesday, marking a significant turning point in the struggle against COVID-19 locally.
In a Facebook post, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville said more than 700 patients had been vaccinated at the event.
Held at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse, patients had to be registered with the health department and qualify for one of Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tier 1 or Phase 1B - Tier 2. Generally, that meant that those vaccinated had to be health care workers who hadn’t been vaccinated already, someone 65 or over, or have a qualifying health condition that could lead to significant complications when combined with COVID-19.
The event was held jointly between the health department and MMC-M, which provided the vaccines — Pfizer’s. MMC-M President Nate Blackford has said that he hopes to hold vaccination events weekly going forward, but it will depend on vaccine supply, which remains scarce.
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson told The Forum on Tuesday that his agency did not receive its order of Moderna vaccines, which he said at a health department board meeting last week was a “50/50” possibility. But in the future, vaccines from both the health department and Mosaic will be used during mass vaccination events.
The event was put together relatively quickly by health officials and community partners, including Northwest Missouri State University. Students staffed check-in and registration tables and herded patients from station to station, assisting with paperwork and ensuring it was filled out correctly.
Multiple nurses were ready at more than a half-dozen vaccination stations on the track inside the fieldhouse, keeping the line moving with virtually no wait time.
Patients were observed for 15 minutes after receiving their shot and made appointments for a second dose in three weeks.
Patterson said that so far, more than 2,000 people have signed up to receive the vaccine with the health department. Sign-ups are currently halted while the health department and Mosaic are working to transition to a new, automated scheduling system, he said.
Health professionals have said that even after being fully vaccinated, people should continue wearing masks and practicing other mitigation measures as they can still pass the virus on to others.