The estates Mary Joanne Curnutt, left, and Doris Porterfield, right, left the New Nodaway Humane Society more than $1 million combined.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society received more than $1 million combined from two women whose legacies will now forever be tied to caring for the animals they so loved in life.

Mary Joanne Curnutt, who spent her youth in northwest Missouri including Fairfax and Rock Port, and Doris Porterfield, of Clearmont, each died early last year. The two likely never met, and shelter manager Wendy Combs never met them either.

According to shelter manager Wendy Combs, Curnutt loved animals, especially cats, like her beloved Charlie, pictured here.
