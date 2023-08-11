This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society received more than $1 million combined from two women whose legacies will now forever be tied to caring for the animals they so loved in life.
Mary Joanne Curnutt, who spent her youth in northwest Missouri including Fairfax and Rock Port, and Doris Porterfield, of Clearmont, each died early last year. The two likely never met, and shelter manager Wendy Combs never met them either.
But when representatives from their estates contacted the shelter last year, the two became inextricably linked to the humane society in Maryville.
First was Porterfield, whose estate notified the shelter that it was one of the beneficiaries in her will, along with many other individuals and organizations.
“And I’m not thinking anything of it,” Combs said. “And then, you know, the first check we got was like $100,000, I think. A hundred thousand! That’s fantastic, right?”
But that was just the beginning. After selling off assets, the humane society ended up receiving $580,000 from Porterfield.
From Curnutt, it started with a phone message about a “sizable donation.”
“Sizable to me is like, 500 bucks,” Combs said. “I’ll take $2 if somebody wants to donate.”
Once Combs sat down with Amy Elam, trustee of the Curnutt estate, it quickly became another eye-opening conversation.
“So we made a meeting and then when she started talking hundreds of thousands of dollars, you know, you get a stupid smile on your face and tears in your eyes, because I know where we’ve been, and how we’ve had to nickel and dime sometimes, where staff’s been worried about getting checks, and we have to watch our animal numbers and stuff like that. So it was nice to hear that we were gonna get this.”
All told, Curnutt donated $657,415.63 to the shelter, which Combs said she doesn’t think Curnutt had ever been to.
Instead, a longtime cat lover, Curnutt had simply wanted part of her estate to go toward helping animals. Combs said that Elam had heard of the work the New Nodaway Humane Society had been doing, and since it was the closest shelter in the area, Curnutt agreed it was where her donation could do the most good.
Although the process started more than a year ago, Combs said she didn’t want to get ahead of herself until the checks actually arrived and the paperwork had been finalized — which it was last month.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Combs said the humane society’s board will decide how to prioritize the funds, but there’s no shortage of needs.
First among them is an HVAC system that has been on its last legs for more than five years, especially struggling to keep the animals cool during the dog days of summer. Replacing the system will likely cost more than $200,000, Combs said.
In general, “it helps us breathe,” Combs said. Running the shelter costs between $250,000 and $300,000 per year, she said, and the facility is often at or over capacity — as of Tuesday, the shelter was housing 51 dogs and 76 cats. Making up the difference through existing funding sources — about $70,000 per year from the city and the rest made up through fees and donations, Combs said — is an uphill battle each year.
Although she never met them, Combs said she’s spent the past year learning more and more about each of the women, their lives and their love of animals.
Whatever the shelter decides to do with their donations, Combs said, she’ll make sure everyone knows who’s responsible.
“It’s just phenomenal. Literally, never met either of these people in my life,” Combs said. “… And it’s just like, now over the last year, I feel like I’ve known them.”