A phasing plan prepared by Snyder & Associates for a proposed 66-acre housing development that Mary Beth and Gary Shipps intend to build behind Walmart in Maryville.

 SNYDER & ASSOCIATES RENDERING

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local employers and government officials met last week to hear a proposal for a new housing development in Maryville intended to address the ongoing critical shortage of affordable housing in the area.

Mary Beth and Gary Shipps, a husband-and-wife team, presented a very early draft of a plan to develop a 66-acre area east of Walmart that the couple owns during a meeting facilitated by Nodaway County Economic Development on Aug. 31. Around two dozen representatives from some of the county’s largest employers and from the city and county governments gathered in the Nodaway County Administration Center to hear the pitch and give feedback.

