MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week as the Missouri House of Representatives voted on various 2023-2024 budget bills, an amendment to HB 12 put Missouri public libraries at risk of losing all state funding.
The bill passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 103-50 and two representatives voting present, removing the $4.5 million in state funding that otherwise would have gone to public libraries across the state.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, chairman of the House Budget Committee, proposed the amendment in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association.
The organizations are suing over a state law that took effect in August that bans sexually explicit materials from schools, saying it violates the rights of librarians and students.
The ACLU argues that the law violates educators’ due process rights because it is unconstitutionally vague and also violates students’ First Amendment rights. Additionally, the lawsuit notes that federal and state law already prohibits providing obscene and pornographic materials to minors, and that local school boards already approve procedures for choosing appropriate library materials.
Librarians and other school officials face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy, which makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material — it does not cover written material, only visuals. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses.
As of November, about 300 titles had been banned from school libraries across the state, according to the lawsuit. Many of those books were written by or about minority or LGBTQ individuals, but they also include graphic novels, human anatomy books and Holocaust history books.
Smith has said publicly that he does not want to subsidize the lawsuit looking to overturn the law by providing state funds for public libraries.
However, the Missouri Library Association said in a statement on its website that it is not providing any funding for the lawsuit and the ACLU is providing services pro bono.
Local legislators are split on the issue.
State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, told The Forum that he does not believe any public libraries should have joined the lawsuit, but still voted no on HB 12 as “public libraries are a valuable resource for the community” and he wants them to continue to have the resources to do so.
State Rep. Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, who represents District 2 which includes Worth County, voted yes on defunding public libraries specifically because of the lawsuit, she said.
“Hard earned tax payer money should not be going to that,” Boyd said in a statement sent to The Forum. “I cannot support explicit material being provided to children. It is my sincere hope that the Missouri Library Association and Missouri Association of School Librarians will take protection of children more seriously.”
Local funding
Each library typically receives a different amount of money from the state funds. The Maryville Public Library receives about three percent of its budget, or about $9,000, according to library director Stephanie Patterson. She said the state funding has strict guidelines on what it can be used on as well.
Over the past year, the library has learned of several structural and maintenance improvements needed for its historic building. The three percent from the state may not seem like much, but with the need for these improvements, the library’s budget is more strapped than ever, she said.
“We’re trying to find room in the budget to address those building maintenance needs,” Patterson said. “We thought we were gonna be spending maybe $50,000 a year, but when we really looked at what we needed to do over the next few years, it’s going to be more like $85,000.”
Patterson said the library is not a member of any of the organizations that filed suit. She said she encourages citizens to read the bill before reacting as it is short and precise in what material is included in the limitations.
“Our lawmakers worked together to ensure the language of the law was precise enough to protect against rampant censorship outside of this law’s narrow intent,” Patterson said. “It also may help protect school and library boards from predatory lawsuits and overreach by special interest groups such as the American Library Association.”
HB 12 has been sent to the Senate and first read on April 3. Rep. Farnan said he believes the funding will be added back into the bill as it makes its way through the Senate and members of the Senate have said so publicly as well.
Patterson said she isn’t sure how the lawsuit will play out but encourages citizens to reach out to State Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, and ask him to help restore funding to public libraries.
"I was surprised to learn of the removal of state funding for public libraries and I plan to learn more during further Senate Appropriations Committee hearings," Black said in a statement sent to The Forum. "As someone who has long supported library funding in the past, I expect to continue to advocate for its importance and funding in the future.”
Associated Press reports were included as part of this story.