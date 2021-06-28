MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Hopkins woman was taken by air ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after being involved in single-vehicle crash Monday morning southwest of Maryville on State Route H.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Roberta Turner, 61, of Hopkins was taken by air ambulance to Mosaic after suffering serious injuries in a crash around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
The report noted the crash occurred when Turner lost control of a 2008 Honda northbound on Route H. The vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a field entrance and continued traveling through the ditch where it struck an embankment along the edge of the highway and continued northbound. The Honda then overturned and came to a rest on its driver’s side facing east.
Trooper A.M. Maple’s report noted Turner was wearing a seat belt.
The totaled vehicle was towed from the scene by Kizer Collision & Towing, of Maryville.
Assisting at the scene were Cpl. S.E. Pritzell and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.