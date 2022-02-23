PICKERING, Mo. — A Hopkins woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash just outside of Pickering early Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shama L. Thompson, 45, was headed south on State Route 148 just before 6 a.m. when she lost control of her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on the icy roadway and struck an embankment off the east side of the highway.
Thompson was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with moderate injuries.
She was listed as wearing a seat belt.
Thompson’s vehicle sustained moderate damage.