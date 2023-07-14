MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Hopkins teen was taken with serious injuries to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night two miles southeast of Maryville.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 17-year-old male was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries after a crash Thursday night at the intersection of 280th Street and Katydid Road.
The crash occurred as a westbound 2000 GMC Yukon driven by the teen entered the intersection of 280th Street and Katydid Road and then drove directly off the road at the T intersection where it hit an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels off the west side of the road, facing west.
Trooper T.R. Hecker’s report lists the vehicle as totaled. The teen is listed as not wearing a seat belt.
Hecker was assisted at the scene by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.