Nodaway County Crash

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Hopkins teen was taken with serious injuries to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night two miles southeast of Maryville.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 17-year-old male was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries after a crash Thursday night at the intersection of 280th Street and Katydid Road.

