PARNELL, Mo. — A Hopkins man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night about seven miles northwest of Parnell.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael A. Poppa, 29, was driving east on State Route NN in a 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center of the roadway and began to skid. Poppa’s vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and struck the ground with its undercarriage, then went airborne toward State Route E. The vehicle landed on State Route E, striking the roadway with its undercarriage, then crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road and hit the ground with its right fender. After impact, the report stated, the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top, facing southwest.
Poppa suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. He was listed as not wearing a seat belt. The Grand Prix was totaled.
According to an online highway patrol arrest report, Poppa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway involving an accident, not having insurance, not wearing his seat belt and failure to register a motor vehicle.