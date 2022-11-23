Nodaway County Crash

HOPKINS, Mo. — A Hopkins man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon about a half-mile south of Hopkins on Missouri Highway 148.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marcus K. Nelson, 75, of Hopkins was pronounced dead by doctors at 4:46 p.m. at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

