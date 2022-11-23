HOPKINS, Mo. — A Hopkins man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon about a half-mile south of Hopkins on Missouri Highway 148.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marcus K. Nelson, 75, of Hopkins was pronounced dead by doctors at 4:46 p.m. at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Glenda L. Wyer-Nelson, 67, of Hopkins, and a passenger in the Jeep, was transported to MMC-M with moderate injuries.
The crash occurred when the 2011 Jeep Latitude Nelson was driving northbound on Highway 148 was struck from behind by a 2005 Peterbilt driven by John D. Paxson, 45, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
The Jeep and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Benjamin L. Hart, 25, of Sheridan, had slowed for a farm implement, when the Peterbilt struck the rear of the Jeep pushing it into the Volkswagen, according to Sgt. T.B. Ziegler and Cpl. R.V. McCormick’s report.
After impact the Jeep, listed as totaled, traveled off the west side of the road coming to a rest in a yard. The other two vehicles, listed with minor damage, came to controlled stops.
All vehicle occupants were listed as wearing seat belts. All vehicles were towed by Kizer Collision and Towing of Maryville.
Ziegler and McCormick were assisted at the scene by Troopers A.J. Kempa, C.P. Justice, CVO R.E. Powell, and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.