HOPKINS, Mo. — On May 19, students and staff from North Nodaway Middle School/High School cleared rubble caused by a storm that swept across Hopkins on Tuesday, May 17.
The school created a post on its Facebook page on May 18, encouraging those that needed cleanup assistance to contact the high school.
Later that night, at the district’s school board meeting, Middle School/High School Principal Roger Johnson said eight people had asked for the school’s help.
Johnson also noted students were eager to lend a hand — some even mentioned they would bring their own trailers to haul debris.
“Actually it was pretty cool. I had a lot of kids that were surprising me that were really excited to come in, so we told them to dress comfortably — something they can work in — (and) bring some gloves,” Johnson said. “… I think kids are genuinely looking forward to the opportunity to help the community.”
According to the middle school/high school’s Facebook page, the group unloaded 75 trailers of debris at a dumpsite west of town.
Additionally, community members cleaned up debris from their yards.
“Mr. Johnson and I … were like, ‘You know, you’ve got some kids watching movies this time of year and playing in the gym,’” Superintendent Chris Turpin said. “’This just seems like the right thing to do and the better thing to do with our kids.’”