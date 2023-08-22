NCHS History of Toys
NODAWAY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society will host art historian Madeline Rislow for a free program about historical toys at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Nodaway County Museum, 110 N. Walnut Street Maryville.

According to a news release, Rislow currently serves as the senior manager of learning and engagement at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City.

