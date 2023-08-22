MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society will host art historian Madeline Rislow for a free program about historical toys at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Nodaway County Museum, 110 N. Walnut Street Maryville.
According to a news release, Rislow currently serves as the senior manager of learning and engagement at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City.
This program is free and open to the public thanks to the Missouri Humanities Council, the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Speakers’ Bureau. The Nodaway County Historical Society is a nonprofit museum and welcomes all donations. For more information, contact the museum by phone at 660-582- 8176, by email at nchsmuseum@gmail.com, or online at nodawaymuseum.wixsite.com/nchs.