ROCK PORT, Mo. — In front of friends, family and many from the northwest Missouri judicial system, Judge Corey Herron was sworn in during an investiture ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the Atchison County Courthouse.
Several community members spoke during the event including former 4th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Roger Prokes.
“As associate circuit judge he has served the people of Atchison County extremely well,” he said.
Prokes said coming in as presiding judge will have Herron handling trials of all felonies, all civil cases where damages are involved and general oversight of the juvenile court. According to local circuit court rules, Prokes said Herron will also handle all adoptions and then perform general administrative authority to make sure they run well.
“I mentioned a few minutes ago while chatting there, if he realized the quality of sleep that I went through while I was being a judge and what I have now as retired, that that increase in pay ain’t worth it,” Prokes joked.
Prokes said Herron is very well trained, knowledgeable and a capable person to handle this position.
“The community is very well served by the governor appointing Judge Herron, as well will be the circuit,” he said.
Prokes introduced Associate Circuit Judge Bill Richards, of Holt County, who laughed saying he was unsure why Herron asked him to perform the ceremonial swearing-in.
“I’ve known Judge Herron since he became a judge in 2008 and over the years we’ve traveled together, going to many meetings, carpooling and stuff like that,” Richards said. “… I’ve gotten to know Judge Herron quite well.”
He said another reason for Herron asking him to perform the ceremony is because he is the senior judge in the circuit, both by service and age. During this remark, Herron actively nodded his head up and down.
“So, OK, maybe it’s honoring me that way and maybe I can actually do something worthwhile before I retire,” Richards said smiling.
By state law, Richards will be required to retire upon reaching the age of 70, just as Prokes was required to do last year.
“I’ve known Corey all these years,” Richards said. “I’ve tried to be a mentor to him. … So he’s not only learned what to do, but also what not to do. ... It is an honor to be here and it is my honor and privilege to swear in Judge Herron to his new position.”
He noted that the 4th Circuit Court works as a team and that it’s not always the case in other circuit courts.
After being sworn in, Herron said he recognized that Prokes recently received the McMillian Judicial Excellence Award.
“There is no higher honor bestowed upon a judge in my opinion,” Herron said. “He won’t think it’s a big deal, but it is a big deal and I think that needs to be recognized, and (how) daunting the level the bar has been set at and for me to follow. He set a good example and I will try to live up to it.”
He joked that after 21 years, it’s probably time for him to take home his Atchison County nameplate, and handed it to him receiving loud applause and laughter from the large courtroom audience. He did the same for Richards.
Herron then held up a framed Bible quote from Leviticus 19:15 that he’s kept with him for years that summarizes for him the role of the judiciary.
“You shall not render an unjust judgment. You shall not be partial to the poor or defer to the great. With justice you shall judge your neighbor.”
He noted that a judge’s role is not to make the law, but be a steward of the law.
“Maybe in this day and age, especially the last two years, it’s even more important than ever, the importance of the law, how it’s pervasive in our lives and how important it is as a stabilizing force,” Herron said. “It’s that touchstone upon which we can have some sense of normalcy and how that’s become even more important.”
He thanked the court staff including Secretary to Presiding Judge Brenda Emery, Circuit Clerk Lorie Hall and Deputy Circuit Clerks Thyra Beckman and Marita Stevens for all their assistance in the changeover.
Pastor Franz Joseph Brandenburg offered a prayer and spoke briefly about fidelity and truth and how each of the members in the court system are in a called position.
Herron’s replacement as associate circuit court judge for Atchison County may be announced as early as the end of the month.