Helzer
Buy Now

Margaret “Peggy” Helzer speaks to her attorney John Johnston, Kansas City, on Tuesday, April 4, outside the Nodaway County Courthouse.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday morning, former NOCOMO Industries CFO Margaret “Peggy” Helzer pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing - $25,000 or more, a class C felony.

Charges stem from a Maryville Police Department investigation into the alleged theft last year of $483,000 from NOCOMO retirement funds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags