MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Tuesday morning, former NOCOMO Industries CFO Margaret “Peggy” Helzer pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing - $25,000 or more, a class C felony.
Charges stem from a Maryville Police Department investigation into the alleged theft last year of $483,000 from NOCOMO retirement funds.
Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice opened the case by informing the defense and all in the courtroom that he has had two aunts and an uncle who had worked at NOCOMO prior to this issue.
Helzer’s attorney, John Johnston, of Kansas City, didn’t think it would be an issue at this time.
He then asked about setting a preliminary hearing near another case involving former NOCOMO manager Nicki Samson, who is charged with the same crimes stemming from the same investigation. Samson’s hearing is currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.
Johnston said he is unavailable that day due to another scheduled case, but suggested Tuesday, June 13. Judge Rice and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Cloud agreed.
Helzer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at the Nodaway County Courthouse.