JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is sponsoring two northwest Missouri residents appointed to serve on the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.
Lisa Norton and Robert Wollenman were confirmed by the Missouri Senate on Feb. 4.
Norton is the current president, and past vice-president, of BioZyme Incorporated in St. Joseph. Between 1985 and ’99, she served as assistant professor of business - accounting - at Missouri Western State University. She has also served as former small business institute director for the university between 1994 and ’99.
Wollenman has spent the past 24 years as a managing partner of Deluxe Truck Stop, LLC, where he develops and administers an annual budget of more than $10 million, plus oversees workforce and the effective management team. He is a 1972 graduate of Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
“I am very proud of both of these fine people, and I know they will do a great job,” Hegeman said. “Missouri Western State University is a shining star in our part of the state, and with both Lisa and Bob on their board, people can look for good things to continue to come from the school.”
Their terms on the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors will run until October 2025.