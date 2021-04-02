JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is the sponsor of a 12th Senatorial District resident who will serve on the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents.
Shanda Durbin was born and raised in King City, in Gentry County, and a 2006 graduate of King City High School, according to information from Hegeman’s office. After graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in 2010, Durbin went on to work for Herzog Contracting Corporation, where she is now human resources director.
“Shanda is a high-energy candidate for this position, and I know she’ll do a great job,” Hegeman said. “She has remained active with the university since her graduation and has an understanding of what the school needs, plus how the board can help meet those needs in the future. Best of luck to Shanda and all the great folks on the Board of Regents.”
The Northwest Board of Regents is responsible for the overall management of the university; determines general, educational and financial policies; and has the power to carry out any other functions which are permitted by its bylaws except as limited by law.
Durbin fills a vacant spot on the board. She was confirmed by the Senate on March 25th. Durbin’s nomination was heard by the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on March 24.